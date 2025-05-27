New Zealand scholarship program increases slots for Filipinos

New Zealand Ambassador Catherine McIntosh speaks at a press conference from her residence in Makati City, May 27, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — New Zealand has more than doubled its scholarships for Filipinos who want to pursue undergraduate or post-graduate studies in the country.

From 16 slots last year, New Zealand's Manaaki Scholarship Program will now offer 44 available slots for Filipinos, with the application period starting in January, Ambassador Catherine McIntosh said at a press conference on Tuesday, May 27.

The Manaaki Scholarship Program — named after the M?ori word for supporting or taking care of others — is New Zealand's sole international scholarship initiative.

The fully funded scholarship program covers postgraduate studies in New Zealand, offering Filipinos four levels of study: six-month postgraduate certificates, one-year postgraduate diplomas, Master's Degrees lasting one to two years, and PhD programs.

The increase to 44 slots is the largest number ever for the Philippines and comes at a time when both countries have agreed to elevate their bilateral ties to a comprehensive partnership by 2026.

"It really is a significant increase in support of our foreign policy objectives in the region, but also the comprehensive partnership which has been agreed to bilaterally between President Marcos Jr. and New Zealand Prime Minister Luxon," the New Zealand ambassador said.

McIntosh said the increase in the number of scholarship slots reflect New Zealand's heightened focus on Southeast Asia, which became the government's top foreign policy priority when its current administration took office in late 2023.

Most of last year's 16 scholarships went to applicants from Mindanao, which remains a priority region for New Zealand's development agenda.

Returning to communities

Applicants must be at least 18 years or older at the time of submission, according to the website of the Manaaki New Zealand Scholarship Program.

"There is no upper age limit for applicants. However, we do prefer applicants who are under 40 years of age," the program's information on eligibility read.

McIntosh said the selection process for the Manaaki scholarship program is highly competitive.

Applicants are evaluated based on "leadership potential, development impact and academic merit," she added.

The program also includes a return service component. Scholars taking up post-graduate studies must commit to return to their home country and serve their chosen communities for two years after graduation.

They are "required to serve the people for two years" and apply what they learned across different areas of study, including renewable energy, good governance, climate resilience, and food security, said Dyan Mabunga-Rodriguez, development cooperation manager at the New Zealand Embassy.

"More than academic merit and articulation skills, the narrative by which their scholarship can rebound to their communities is a very important narrative for New Zealand's scholarship program," Mabunga-Rodriguez added.

The next round of applications will start in January.