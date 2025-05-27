^

De Lima: Joining House majority bloc 'on the table,' but...

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
May 27, 2025 | 11:45am
Former Sen. Leila de Lima attends the House quadcom's ninth hearing on the extrajudicial killings of the war on drugs as a resource person on Oct. 22, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — After enduring political attacks under the previous Duterte administration, former senator Leila de Lima is rejoining Congress as one of the few opposition members in a House of Representatives dominated by the president's allies — a position she says she intends to keep.

While joining the majority bloc is "on the table" for both herself and other Liberal Party (LP) members, including Akbayan representative Chel Diokno, De Lima said that she "personally" prefers to work as an independent or minority member. 

"I already have personal views in this. In so far as the LP is concerned and [Mamayang Liberal] is concerned... For us, we’re already having discussions. It’s on the table for LP and ML members where we will side," De Lima said in mixed English and Filipino in a Radyo 630 interview on Tuesday, May 27.

"I have the view that I won’t be joining the majority. Either minority or independent bloc," De Lima said. 

But the ML parytlist representative-elect said talks are still ongoing and she does not want to preempt the group's final decision. "We might decide collectively in LP, or it might just be an individual decision. We’re still discussing," she said.

De Lima said she will speak to Diokno and Akbayan representative-elect Percival Cendena this week to discuss the matter and coordinate their legislative agenda.

"We need to cooperate on our respective legislative agenda," De Lima said. "Where LP and ML will position themselves is still being discussed. We will see what the developments will be now in the House."

In the House, majority bloc members get key committee chairmanships and set the legislative agenda. They also generally have greater influence over which bills advance to plenary sessions.

Minority members typically serve as watchdogs with limited ability to pass major legislation. They can file bills and interpellations, but rely on majority support to move proposals forward.

Prosecution panel role

Just days after the May 12 polls, with initial results showing De Lima and Diokno would secure party-list seats, House Speaker Martin Romualdez swiftly extended invitations for them to join the prosecution team for Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment trial.

Romualdez's overtures to the two LP-aligned members came after two spots opened up in the prosecution panel, when Representatives Loreto Acharon and Raul Angelo Bongalon lost their re-election bids.

De Lima confirmed she has already seen the articles of impeachment against Duterte but said she has not yet been invited to meetings of the prosecution team. She expects to be included in planning sessions before officially taking office on July 1.

"We expect that before July 1, we will be invited to those meetings," De Lima said.

Regardless of whether she joins the majority, the former justice secretary stressed that the impeachment proceedings should transcend political divisions. 

"Principles of justice, truth and accountability should not be about political colors," she said. "We need to unite in the desire to hold accountable those who should be held accountable."

