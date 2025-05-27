Marcos: Philippines â€˜gravely concernedâ€™ with Israeli ops on Gaza

^

Marcos: Philippines ‘gravely concerned’ with Israeli ops on Gaza

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
May 27, 2025 | 6:32pm
Displaced Palestinians gather to collect portions of cooked food at a charity distribution point in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on May 19, 2025. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on May 19 that Israel will "take control" of the whole of Gaza, as the military pressed a newly intensified campaign in the war-ravaged territory.
AFP / Bashar Taleb

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday, May 27, reiterated the Philippines’ call for humanitarian aid in Gaza, following Israel’s relentless siege of the Palestinian territory.

Israel has imposed a blockade and launched military operations in Gaza for more than two years, killing at least 53,000 Palestinians, according to local authorities. However, the actual death toll is believed to be higher, with verification made difficult due to consecutive bombings in the area.

At the ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Marcos expressed concern over the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

“The Philippines is gravely concerned over Israel’s ongoing military operations across the Gaza Strip, which have resulted in the continued rise of the death of civilians, including women and children, and further exacerbating the dire humanitarian situation on the ground,” Marcos said. 

“The Philippines calls upon all parties to adhere to their obligations under international law, with particular emphasis on the protection of civilians, especially women and children, and the facilitation of humanitarian assistance to all those who are in need,” he added.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has previously called for the delivery of aid to Palestine after Israel blocked humanitarian assistance from entering Gaza. 

“Humanitarian aid must reach the civilian population of Gaza - particularly the most vulnerable, including the sick, women, children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities - without discrimination and in accordance with international humanitarian law,” the DFA said. 

The United Nations has criticized Israel for blocking humanitarian assistance. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that Gaza has been turned into a “killing field”. 

"It is time to end the dehumanization, protect civilians, release the hostages, ensure lifesaving aid, and renew the ceasefire,” Guterres said.

