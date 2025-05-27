Chinese vessels shadow Philippine ship bringing 'peace concert' to Pag-asa

Atin Ito coalition prepares to set sail for its third civilian mission in the West Philippine Sea, May 26, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Two Chinese Coast Guard vessels shadowed Atin ito's civilian mission Tuesday morning, May 27, as it made its way toward Pag-asa Island in the West Philippine Sea, according to the coalition.

CCG 3306 and CCG 21549 tailed Atin Ito's ship, M/V Kapitan Felix Oca, around 54 nautical miles from El Nido, Palawan, according to the coalition.

Both Chinese vessels came within five nautical miles of the Philippine vessel, Atin Ito said.

Atin Ito added that both sides exchanged radio challenges to assert jurisdiction over the waters.

The West Philippine Sea refers to the waters in the South China Sea that overlap with the Philippines' 370-kilometer exclusive economic zone.

Beijing claims nearly the entire South China Sea despite a 2016 ruling that nullified its so-called nine-dash line demarcation over the resource-rich waters.

The coalition on Monday launched its third civilian mission to the West Philippine Sea following its two earlier missions in December 2023 and May 2024, respectively. The mission is scheduled to conclude on May 30.

This time, they are carrying more than 150 volunteers, artists, media personnel and crew members.

After holding an initial concert during the send-off yesterday, the coalition plans to hold its main concert in the vicinity of Pag-asa Island by Wednesday, May 28, to deliver a message of "peace and solidarity" in the tense waterways.

The Philippine Coast Guard has deployed two of its vessels, BRP Melchora Aquino and BRP Malapascua, to escort Atin Ito's ship.

— Cristina Chi