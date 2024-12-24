14,200 spend Christmas Eve in evacuation centers as Kanlaon erupts

Farmers threshing rice grains as Mount Kanlaon volcano spews ash into the air as seen from Moises Padilla town, Negros Occidental on December 23, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The Kanlaon Volcano eruption has forced approximately 14,200 residents to spend Christmas Eve in evacuation centers instead of their homes.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reported Tuesday, December 24, that evacuees come from both Western and Central Visayas regions.

“More than 4,400 families or more than 14,200 people are staying in temporary evacuation centers in Regions VI and VII,” Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao of the DSWD said in Filipino on the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon public briefing.

They are spread among 32 evacuation facilities, Dumlao said.

Additionally, about 7,000 people have been internally displaced, choosing to seek shelter with relatives or friends rather than in evacuation centers.

In its daily situational report, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said a total of 45,526 people have been affected by the Kanlaon Volcano eruption.

The Kanlaon Volcano has also impacted the livelihood of local agriculture, with 830 farmers in Region 6 being affected by the eruption.

Out of the 298.05 hectares of damaged crop area, 263.51 hectares are partially damaged and can still be recovered, while the remaining area is beyond recovery.

Agricultural losses have reached P33,554,721.59, according to NDRRMC data.

The eruption's impact has prompted 33 cities and municipalities to declare a state of calamity.ipalities have declared a state of calamity due to Kanlaon’s eruption.

Volcano's status. Kanlaon Volcano remains under Alert Level 3, indicating continued intensified volcanic unrest.

On Christmas Eve, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) documented another ash emission at 11:37 a.m.

PHIVOLCS has so far recorded four ash emission events and 25 volcanic earthquakes.

Kanlaon is also expelling 2200 tonnes of sulfur dioxide per day, with its plume extending 1,200 meters high.