^

Headlines

14,200 spend Christmas Eve in evacuation centers as Kanlaon erupts

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
December 24, 2024 | 3:27pm
14,200 spend Christmas Eve in evacuation centers as Kanlaon erupts
Farmers threshing rice grains as Mount Kanlaon volcano spews ash into the air as seen from Moises Padilla town, Negros Occidental on December 23, 2024.
AFP / Francis Fabiania

MANILA, Philippines — The Kanlaon Volcano eruption has forced approximately 14,200 residents to spend Christmas Eve in evacuation centers instead of their homes.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reported Tuesday, December 24, that evacuees come from both Western and Central Visayas regions.

“More than 4,400 families or more than 14,200 people are staying in temporary evacuation centers in Regions VI and VII,” Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao of the DSWD said in Filipino on the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon public briefing.

They are spread among 32 evacuation facilities, Dumlao said.

Additionally, about 7,000 people have been internally displaced, choosing to seek shelter with relatives or friends rather than in evacuation centers.

In its daily situational report, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said a total of 45,526 people have been affected by the Kanlaon Volcano eruption.

The Kanlaon Volcano has also impacted the livelihood of local agriculture, with 830 farmers in Region 6 being affected by the eruption.

Out of the 298.05 hectares of damaged crop area, 263.51 hectares are partially damaged and can still be recovered, while the remaining area is beyond recovery.

Agricultural losses have reached P33,554,721.59, according to NDRRMC data.

The eruption's impact has prompted 33 cities and municipalities to declare a state of calamity.ipalities have declared a state of calamity due to Kanlaon’s eruption.

Volcano's status. Kanlaon Volcano remains under Alert Level 3, indicating continued intensified volcanic unrest.

On Christmas Eve, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) documented another ash emission at 11:37 a.m.

PHIVOLCS has so far recorded four ash emission events and 25 volcanic earthquakes.

Kanlaon is also expelling 2200 tonnes of sulfur dioxide per day, with its plume extending 1,200 meters high.

DSWD

KANLAON

VOLCANO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Malaca&ntilde;ang not after high ratings, says Bersamin

Malacañang not after high ratings, says Bersamin

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s dismal approval ratings, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said on Monday,...
Headlines
fbtw
P50, P100, P500 polymer banknotes released today

P50, P100, P500 polymer banknotes released today

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said it will circulate limited quantities of its first Philippine polymer (FPP) banknote...
Headlines
fbtw
COA: DepEd spent P1 billion on unusable digital system

COA: DepEd spent P1 billion on unusable digital system

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
COA found that DepEd paid out the billion-peso sum — over 78% of the project's P1.356-billion total cost — to...
Headlines
fbtw
Booklets for meds no longer required for seniors &ndash; DOH

Booklets for meds no longer required for seniors – DOH

By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
Senior citizens are no longer required to present the purchase booklet to avail themselves of 20-percent discount when buying...
Headlines
fbtw
PhilHealth to reduce premiums, expand coverage

PhilHealth to reduce premiums, expand coverage

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
Although deprived of subsidy under the 2025 approved budget program, the state-run Philippine Health Insurance Corp. has assured...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippine Army to acquire US Typhon missile system

Philippine Army to acquire US Typhon missile system

By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
The Philippine military plans to acquire the US Typhon missile system to protect the country’s maritime interests, some...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace: No talk of reenacted budget

Palace: No talk of reenacted budget

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
Reenacting this year’s budget is out of the question for President Marcos and his officials, Malacañang said...
Headlines
fbtw
Gas, diesel prices up this Christmas week

Gas, diesel prices up this Christmas week

By Brix Lelis | 16 hours ago
Motorists should brace for a fuel price increase of as much as P1.45 per liter today, just before Christmas.
Headlines
fbtw
Hospitals on alert for holiday heart syndrome

Hospitals on alert for holiday heart syndrome

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 16 hours ago
Hospitals across the country are on alert for a possible increase in “holiday heart syndrome” illnesses associated...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with