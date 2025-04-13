Anti-deepfake, scam detector app coming â€“ Palace

Anti-deepfake, scam detector app coming – Palace

Presidential Press Officer Claire Castro conducts a press conference as seen in a photo released on March 31, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — An app that could detect scams and deepfakes is expected to be available ahead of the May elections, according to Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary Claire Castro.

In an interview with The STAR’s online show “Truth on the Line” on Thursday, Castro said the app would be provided to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) and accredited partners, including independent fact checkers such as media agencies.

“So we’re just waiting (when the app would be available), this was already funded, because they said before the elections,” Castro said in Filipino.

The app is part of the joint initiative launched in March between the PCO and the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) to combat fake news and misinformation.

CICC executive director Alexander Ramos earlier said the software, which was purchased for P2 million from Ensign Info Security during a recent exhibition in Singapore, can identify deepfake content within 30 seconds.

Castro said the government also continues to train fact-checkers, underscoring the need to stop fake news peddlers who want to destabilize the government.

“We need this, especially fact checkers, because these fake news can really put down the government with their false narratives,” she said.

Apart from the app, the PCO and the CICC also launched last month Hotline 1326 as the national anti-scam hotline.

Hotline 1326 allows the public to send links to online materials that may contain scams or disinformation so they can be examined by regulators like the trade department and Comelec.

Castro also reiterated her proposal to register social media influencers for accountability.

“Those legit content creators should register. They need to register so if ever they create fake news, they will have liability. They can be easily located,” she said.