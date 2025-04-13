Pilita Corrales, Asia’s Queen of Songs, dies at 85

MANILA, Philippines — “Asia’s Queen of Songs” Pilita Corrales has passed away at the age of 85. Granddaughter Janine Gutierrez made the announcement on her social media page yesterday. The cause of her death has not been publicly revealed.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved mami and mamita, Pilita Corrales,” Janine said in her post.

“Pilita touched the lives of many, not only with her songs but also with her kindness and generosity. She will be remembered for her contributions to the entertainment industry, but most of all for her love of life and family. Please join us with your prayers and kind thoughts as we celebrate her beautiful life,” she added. Details of the memorial services will be announced soon, Janine said.

In an earlier interview, Janine said that she was thrilled to be producing a film documentary about the life of her grandmother, directed by Baby Ruth Villarama.

“There’s so much to learn about being a woman and overcoming problems. Whatever happened, patuloy lang siyang bumabangon talaga (she kept on getting up),” Janine described her mamita.

The valuable life lesson that she learned from Pilita was the importance of family. “Everything she does is for her family. And at the same time, as a woman, she overcame a lot of adversity. She started singing to be a breadwinner because her dad passed away. And she went through a lot,” she told The STAR.

Pilita, whose real name is María del Pilar Corrales y Garrido, was born on Aug. 22, 1939 in Lahug, Cebu. She had two children, Jackielou Blanco and Ramon Christopher Gutierrez, the father of Janine.

Jackielou’s father is Spanish executive businessman Gonzalo Blanco while Ramon’s is Eddie Gutierrez.

In her six-decade long career, the veteran singer, actress and comedienne had released more than 100 albums, including her chart-topping hit “A Million Thanks to You” and “Kapantay ay Langit.”

Pilita could speak Visayan (Cebuano), Spanish, Tagalog and English, and could perform Japanese and Italian songs.

She was the only Filipina who joined The Beatles on stage when the famous British band staged a concert in Manila in 1966.

She also earned a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Philippine Association of the Record Industry and was conferred with an honorary Doctorate in Music degree by the University of Visayas for her remarkable contribution to the Philippine music industry.

Dubbed as one of the “Great Dames of Victorian Radio and Television,” a street in Melbourne, Australia was named after her.