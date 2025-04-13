DMW assures seafarers in South Korea of legal aid

South Korean Coast Guard and Customs authorities find boxes of suspected cocaine inside the Norwegian-flagged cargo vessel M/V Lunita docked at a port in Gangneung, Gangwon province on April 2, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The 20 Filipino crew members of a ship currently under investigation by South Korean authorities for allegedly carrying cocaine will be provided with additional legal assistance, aside from the legal team sent by the shipping company, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said yesterday.

“The Philippine embassy and the Migrant Workers office (in South Korea) will provide legal counsel who will collaborate with the lawyers of the shipping company to come up with the best legal defense for the seafarers,” the DMW said in a statement.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac confirmed that the 20 Filipino seafarers onboard the MV Lutina – a Norwegian-flagged bulk carrier – are in good health and are receiving legal assistance and other necessary support.

“The 20 are still onboard the ship. They have not been detained or under the official custody of the Korean authorities. They have not been charged with anything but they have been thoroughly advised by lawyers,” said Cacdac.

“Our strategy right now is to guide and advise them throughout the investigatory process and to provide the best legal advice and defense,” he added.

Undersecretary Felicitas Bay said the DMW, through its Migrant Workers office in South Korea, has taken steps to ensure the welfare and well-being of the crew.

“All the crew are in good health. Their entitlements, allotments, the wages, food supplies and other basic needs are continuously provided by the ship owner,” Bay said.

Cacdac added that the department has begun reaching out to the families of the 20 seafarers to reassure them of the government’s support throughout the investigation.

“We have met six family members, representatives who are here in Metro Manila, to assure them of all the necessary assistance from the government,” he said.