Bishops set to consecrate Philippines to Divine Mercy

Daphne Galvez - The Philippine Star
April 13, 2025 | 12:00am
Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan, CBCP president, delivers his homily during Mass at the National Shrine of St. Padre Pio in Sto. Tomas, Batangas on Jan. 23, 2025.
Interaksyon / Roy Lagarde via CBCP News

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s Catholic bishops will consecrate the Philippines to the Divine Mercy on April 27 as the Church celebrates Jubilee Year 2025.

According to Pablo Virgilio Cardinal David, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), the consecration will take place during all masses across the country on Divine Mercy Sunday, which is the second Sunday of Easter.

David said the consecration is a “collective response of faith and hope” amid the challenges the country and the global community are currently facing.

These include the threat of global conflict, widespread corruption, the erosion of truth and increasing opposition to Church teachings on life and family, he said.

“This nationwide consecration will be a profound expression of our trust in the Divine Mercy – a trust that remains our final refuge in these times of uncertainty and trial,” David said in a letter addressed to fellow bishops and the Catholic community.

The Prayer of Consecration will be recited in place of the General Intercessions.

David urged all dioceses, parishes, religious communities and Catholic institutions to participate in the spiritual initiative.

“Together, let us entrust ourselves, our Church and our nation to the boundless mercy of God, confident that in His mercy we will find the healing, renewal and hope we so deeply need,” he said.

According to CBCP News, Divine Mercy Sunday was established by Pope John Paul II in 2000 during the canonization of St. Faustina Kowalska, a Polish nun and mystic whose visions inspired the devotion.

It has been celebrated annually on the second Sunday of Easter since 2001 and has become a significant day of prayer and devotion for Catholics worldwide.

Holy Week rites

Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula will lead the faithful of the Archdiocese of Manila during the Holy Week activities at the Manila Cathedral.

According to the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Manila (RCAM), Advincula will preside over the Psalm Sunday mass today at 8 a.m., where attendees will carry palm leaves to be blessed by him.

Palm Sunday is the sixth and final Sunday of Lent, marking the beginning of the Holy Week.

The day commemorates Christ’s arrival in Jerusalem just days before his crucifixion.

The Church reflects on the mystery of the death, burial and resurrection of the Lord.

RCAM spokesman Fr. Jerome Secillano said Palm Sunday is also called Passion Day as the gospel proclamation is the story of Jesus’ passion.

“The blessing of palms is done to highlight Jesus’ entry to the city of Jerusalem where people welcomed him with palm fronds in a great moment of jubilation,” he said in a statement.

“Blessed palm fronds are not to be stored in the house to serve as lucky charms or weapons against evil forces. Rather, they are reminders of our willingness and openness to let Jesus in our hearts and homes, but unlike the Jews who welcomed him, we are to remain faithful to Jesus till the end,” he added.

On April 17, Holy Thursday, Advincula will lead the faithful in the Chrism mass at 7 a.m. At 5 p.m. the same day, he will preside over the mass commemorating the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with his disciples.

On April 18, Good Friday, there will be a Stations of the Cross at 8:30 a.m., followed by the Siete Palabras at noon.

The RCAM said the mass for the commemoration of the Lord’s Passion will begin at 3 p.m., which will consist of three parts: the Liturgy of the Word, the Veneration of the Cross and Holy Communion.

The Easter Vigil Mass will take place on April 19 at 8 p.m.

On April 20, Easter Sunday, masses will be held at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

CATHOLIC BISHOPS
