Hot, humid conditions to persist

Christine Boton - The Philippine Star
April 13, 2025 | 12:00am
Hot, humid conditions to persist
Freeman / File

MANILA, Philippines — The country will continue to experience warm and humid conditions, with chances of isolated thunderstorms in parts of Mindanao and the Visayas due to the easterlies, or warm winds originating from the Pacific Ocean, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration reported yesterday.

According to PAGASA weather forecaster John Manalo, the easterlies are currently the dominant 4weather system affecting the country. These winds contribute to the hot weather being experienced across several regions, while also supporting the development of cloud clusters that may bring localized thunderstorms, particularly over Caraga, Northern Mindanao and the Zamboanga Peninsula.

Despite the rising daytime temperatures, cooler conditions in the early morning and late evening hours are still possible due to the interplay of warm surface air and atmospheric moisture.

However, the heat index is expected to climb in the coming days, especially in the eastern parts of Luzon, where clear skies allow more direct sunlight to reach the ground.

Manalo explained that the Philippines is also experiencing a high-pressure ridge over the northeastern part of Luzon. This high-pressure area suppresses convective activity, limiting cloud formation and rainfall, further contributing to rising temperatures.

“Because there are fewer clouds, solar radiation reaches the surface more directly, resulting in hotter conditions,” Manalo said.

Yesterday, the average temperature in Metro Manila ranged between 25 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Other major cities reported the following temperatures: Baguio at 17 to 26 degrees Celsius; Tuguegarao at 25 to 36 degrees; Legazpi at 26 to 32 degrees; Cebu at 26 to 31 degrees; Tacloban at 26 to 32 degrees; Davao at 26 to 33 degrees and Puerto Princesa at 25 to 33 degrees.

Weather conditions across the Visayas and most of Mindanao are expected to remain partly cloudy to cloudy, with localized thunderstorms likely in the afternoons or evenings. Zamboanga and southern Mindanao are forecast to have increased cloudiness due to the easterlies.

No gale warning has been issued, and sea conditions remain favorable for fishermen and those involved in maritime travel.

PAGASA also confirmed that no tropical cyclones are currently present within the Philippine area of responsibility.

The public is advised to stay hydrated and wear light, breathable clothing when going outdoors to cope with the heat. For those traveling or spending extended periods outside during the Holy Week break, precautionary measures against heat-related illnesses are encouraged.

The current weather pattern is expected to persist from Monday to Wednesday, with hot and humid conditions prevailing and isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms likely during the late afternoon or evening.

