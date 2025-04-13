^

Marcos orders military: Maintain peace, security during election season

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
April 13, 2025 | 12:00am
Marcos orders military: Maintain peace, security during election season
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. holds a press conference at Malacañang on March 11, 2025.
STAR / Noel Pabalate

MANILA, Philippines — During his visit to the troops of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division (6ID) at Camp BGen. Gonzalo H. Siongco in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao, President Marcos directed the military to help safeguard peace and security nationwide during election season.

In his address, the President stressed that the military’s presence and visibility are essential in upholding security, particularly as campaigning for the May 12 midterm elections continues.

Marcos also credited the government’s peace initiatives for contributing to domestic stability in parts of Mindanao, according to a statement issued by the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) on Friday night.

“I’m very happy to be able to report to you that we are already in the process of transitioning internal security away from the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) and back to the PNP (Philippine National Police),” the commander-in-chief said.

On March 19, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) reported a slight decrease in the number of areas facing serious election-related threats, dropping from 38 to 36.

Marcos expressed confidence in the PNP’s ability to address the remaining pockets of insurgency in the country. He also lauded the Army’s 6ID for its continued efforts in promoting peace in the region and facilitating the reintegration of former rebels into mainstream society.

Lt. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, commander of the Western Mindanao Command, and MGen. Donald Gumiran, commander of the 6ID, led the troops in presenting to the President over 1,000 firearms, small arms and light weapons that were captured, confiscated or surrendered between 2024 and April 10, according to the PCO.

During his visit, Marcos signed a memorandum order at the Army’s 6ID headquarters to grant safe conduct passes to amnesty applicants.

In signing the order, the President noted that some insurgents are hesitant to apply for amnesty due to fears of arrest.

6ID
