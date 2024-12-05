^

Headlines

AFP leaders told: Defend Philippine waters, uphold maritime laws

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
December 5, 2024 | 8:20am
AFP leaders told: Defend Philippine waters, uphold maritime laws
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. administers the oath of 36 newly-promoted Armed Forces of the Philippines senior officials in Malacañan Palace on Dec. 5, 2024.
Presidential Communications Office

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday, December 5, administered the oath of 36 newly-promoted Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) senior officials, urging them to defend the Philippine waters and uphold international waters.  

In an oath-taking ceremony in Malacañan Palace, Marcos addressed the new generals and flag officers. He lauded the new officers, saying that they have shown excellence in public service. 

“As stewards of our national defense, you bear the solemn responsibility of ensuring the security of our land, of our seas, of our skies, our cyberspace. In defending our waters, we must uphold international maritime laws, deepening our commitment to regional peace and cooperation. By fostering coordination amongst nations, we can safeguard stability while advancing our collective interests,” Marcos said in his speech. 

“Diplomacy rooted in strong legal foundations is our most effective instrument in navigating these endeavors,” he added. 

Marcos’ statement comes amid a longstanding row between Manila and Beijing over the West Philippine Sea.

The Philippines has shifted its internal defense towards an external one to maintain its hold on the West Philippine Sea as China continues its maritime expansion on Philippine waterways. 

During the oath-taking ceremony, Marcos acknowledged that the geopolitical challenges facing the Philippines have changed.

“However, we continue to face complex and dynamic challenges—threats to our sovereignty, lawless elements that undermine peace, and the increasing frequency of natural disasters. These require us to remain steadfast, resourceful, unyielding in our resolve,” Marcos said. 

The president also said the AFP troops should also be empowered to serve communities better. 

“Train them to respond not only with skill but with empathy—ensuring that their actions reflect the highest ideals of public service,” Marcos said. 

The president said that beyond defense, the AFP plays a crucial role during disasters, commending them for their service during the string of cyclones that struck the country in October and November.

“Your swift and coordinated efforts saved many, many lives. These actions remind us that the AFP is a force of compassion,” Marcos said. 

BONGBONG MARCOS

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
VP Sara Duterte faces 2nd impeachment complaint

VP Sara Duterte faces 2nd impeachment complaint

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 17 hours ago
A few days after the first, a second impeachment complaint was filed against Vice President Sara Duterte on Wednesday, December...
Headlines
fbtw
Check all names in VP&rsquo;s receipts, PSA told

Check all names in VP’s receipts, PSA told

By Delon Porcalla | 8 hours ago
The Philippine Statistics Authority must verify the 4,500 acknowledgment receipts Vice President Sara Duterte submitted to...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, Japan hold maritime dialogue ahead of historic trilateral talks with US

Philippines, Japan hold maritime dialogue ahead of historic trilateral talks with US

By Cristina Chi | 17 hours ago
The Philippines and Japan have mapped out key areas of cooperation ahead of their historic trilateral maritime consultations...
Headlines
fbtw
Quad comm chair slams &lsquo;narco trolls&rsquo;

Quad comm chair slams ‘narco trolls’

By Delon Porcalla | 8 hours ago
Their days numbered, Philippine offshore gaming operators and others involved in illegal activities including drugs apparently...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos urges action as Philippines hosts climate fund meet

Marcos urges action as Philippines hosts climate fund meet

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
President Marcos has expressed hope that the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage would find ways to ensure that Filipinos...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
AFP officials reaffirm loyalty to Constitution, government

AFP officials reaffirm loyalty to Constitution, government

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 8 hours ago
Officials of the Armed Forces of the Philippines reaffirmed their loyalty to the Constitution and the government of President...
Headlines
fbtw
COA flags OCD for missing equipment; OCD says everything is accounted for

COA flags OCD for missing equipment; OCD says everything is accounted for

By Jean Mangaluz | 16 hours ago
The Commission on Audit flagged the Office of Civil Defense for several equipment that is unaccounted for, as well as various...
Headlines
fbtw
After VP Sara's death threats, lawmaker files bill punishing solicitation to murder

After VP Sara's death threats, lawmaker files bill punishing solicitation to murder

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 16 hours ago
A little over a week after Vice President Sara Duterte issued death threats against the president, a House lawmaker proposed...
Headlines
fbtw
DPWH flagged for delayed projects worth P215.9 billion

DPWH flagged for delayed projects worth P215.9 billion

By Jean Mangaluz | 17 hours ago
The Department of Public Works and Highways was flagged by the Commission on Audit for failing to efficiently implement local...
Headlines
fbtw
South Korea remains safe for travelers, says DFA official

South Korea remains safe for travelers, says DFA official

By Cristina Chi | 17 hours ago
A senior official of the Department of Foreign Affairs assured the public Wednesday, December 4 that Filipinos need not cancel...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with