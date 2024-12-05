AFP leaders told: Defend Philippine waters, uphold maritime laws

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. administers the oath of 36 newly-promoted Armed Forces of the Philippines senior officials in Malacañan Palace on Dec. 5, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday, December 5, administered the oath of 36 newly-promoted Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) senior officials, urging them to defend the Philippine waters and uphold international waters.

In an oath-taking ceremony in Malacañan Palace, Marcos addressed the new generals and flag officers. He lauded the new officers, saying that they have shown excellence in public service.

“As stewards of our national defense, you bear the solemn responsibility of ensuring the security of our land, of our seas, of our skies, our cyberspace. In defending our waters, we must uphold international maritime laws, deepening our commitment to regional peace and cooperation. By fostering coordination amongst nations, we can safeguard stability while advancing our collective interests,” Marcos said in his speech.

“Diplomacy rooted in strong legal foundations is our most effective instrument in navigating these endeavors,” he added.

Marcos’ statement comes amid a longstanding row between Manila and Beijing over the West Philippine Sea.

The Philippines has shifted its internal defense towards an external one to maintain its hold on the West Philippine Sea as China continues its maritime expansion on Philippine waterways.

During the oath-taking ceremony, Marcos acknowledged that the geopolitical challenges facing the Philippines have changed.

“However, we continue to face complex and dynamic challenges—threats to our sovereignty, lawless elements that undermine peace, and the increasing frequency of natural disasters. These require us to remain steadfast, resourceful, unyielding in our resolve,” Marcos said.

The president also said the AFP troops should also be empowered to serve communities better.

“Train them to respond not only with skill but with empathy—ensuring that their actions reflect the highest ideals of public service,” Marcos said.

The president said that beyond defense, the AFP plays a crucial role during disasters, commending them for their service during the string of cyclones that struck the country in October and November.

“Your swift and coordinated efforts saved many, many lives. These actions remind us that the AFP is a force of compassion,” Marcos said.