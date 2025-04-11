^

LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail

April 11, 2025 | 3:10pm
LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail
Barangay force multipliers dismantle old tarpaulins of poll candidates as they prepare the designated common poster area at the J. Bracken Covered Court of Barangay Villa Maria Clara as assigned by the local government unit of Quezon City on March 27, 2025.
MANILA, Philippines — The 45-day campaign period for local candidates began on Friday, March 28.

Based on the latest Commission on Elections data, a total of 18,320 positions are up for election at both the national and local levels.

For local posts, 82 seats are available for governors and vice governors, 840 for Sangguniang Panlalawigan members, 149 for city mayors and vice mayors, and 1,493 for municipal mayors and vice mayors. Meanwhile, 1,690 seats are open for Sangguniang Panglungsod members and 11,948 for Sangguniang Bayan members.

Follow real-time updates on the local campaign trail here.

Senate detains special envoy for contempt; Remulla hits &lsquo;bullying&rsquo;

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 17 hours ago
 The special envoy on transnational crime drew the ire of pro-Duterte senators, who ordered him detained for contempt...
Bullying? Boying Remulla accuses Senate of fishing for answers

By Jean Mangaluz | 23 hours ago
Department of Justice Secretary Boying Remulla on Thursday, April 10, accused senators of bullying and fishing for specific...
Special envoy cited in contempt during Senate inquiry on Duterte&rsquo;s arrest

By Jean Mangaluz | 21 hours ago
The Senate panel probing former President Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest and turnover to the International Criminal Court...
&lsquo;Requiring passports from drug war victims a grave injustice&rsquo;

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
Lawyers representing the victims of the bloody drug war have called out the defense team of former president Rodrigo Duterte...
Roque's asylum bid may be at risk due to 'polvoron' video allegations, says solon

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 22 hours ago
After a vlogger accused former presidential spokesperson Harry Roques of spreading the “polvoron” video, a House...
Escudero tells Imee: Stop using Senate for personal political agenda

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 hour ago
Senate President Francis Escudero on Friday, April 11, warned Sen. Imee Marcos not to use the Senate for her agenda...
Palace orders swift aid for Filipinos with cases in China, South Korea

3 hours ago
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has ordered concerned agencies to provide immediate legal assistance...
Ex-PCSO official, whistleblower Sandra Cam dies at 64

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
Former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) board member Sandra Cam died on Thursday, April 10, according to her son...
After three decades, teacher licensure exams to get revamp

By Cristina Chi | 4 hours ago
The licensure exam for teachers is set to undergo its biggest change in three decades as the government introduces separate...
