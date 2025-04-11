Escudero tells Imee: Stop using Senate for personal political agenda

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Francis Escudero on Friday, April 11, warned Sen. Imee Marcos not to use the Senate for her agenda.

Imee, the chair of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, has launched a probe into former president Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest and turnover to the International Criminal Court (ICC). While she is the sister of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Imee has maintained ties with the Duterte camp, despite occasional criticism from members of the Davao political clan directed at her family.

Some have accused the reelectionist Imee of using the hearings for political gain, which she has denied.

This time, it was the Senate President who issued a stern reminder.

“I urge Senator Marcos to refrain from using the Senate as a platform for her own personal political objectives and to instead use her name, title, and influence as a bridge toward unity, not a wedge for division. Our people and our country expect and deserve no less,” Escudero said.

Escudero issued a statement following the contempt citation against Special Envoy on Transnational Crimes Markus Lacanilao. The citation and subsequent detention were carried out by Imee, upon the motion of fellow Duterte ally, Sen. Bato dela Rosa.

However, Escudero clarified that the contempt order did not go through his office, as required by Senate rules. He has since ordered Lacanilao’s release and instead issued a show cause order, directing him to explain why he should not be cited for contempt

Imee said that Escudero’s decision sets a terrible precedent for the Senate, saying that the upper chamber’s authority is being openly ignored.

In response, Escudero said, “I believe it is a dangerous precedent to allow senators to flout the Senate’s own rules for personal gain. For when procedures meant to safeguard due process and institutional integrity are ignored for media mileage or political ambition, that is when the credibility of the Senate is threatened."

Duterte’s allies in the Senate have held three hearings on the former president’s arrest, throwing strong accusations of a cover-up against the administration officials.

During the second hearing, Bongbong’s Cabinet officials refused to attend, further earning the ire of the committee.

However, Justice Secretary Boying Remulla later explained that they did not attend because they anticipated that the senators would bully them and pressure them into making admissions.