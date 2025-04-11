^

Palace orders swift aid for Filipinos with cases in China, South Korea

Philstar.com
April 11, 2025 | 1:06pm
Palace orders swift aid for Filipinos with cases in China, South Korea
Malacañang Palace, the official residence of the president of the Philippines, as seen from the Pasig River.
Gov.ph

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has ordered concerned agencies to provide immediate legal assistance to Filipinos facing criminal charges in China and South Korea.

Marcos’ orders comes following the successful diplomatic efforts that led to the release of overseas Filipino workers in Qatar, as Malacañang reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the rights of OFWs.

This latest move comes as reports emerged that 20 Filipino seafarers are under investigation for allegedly smuggling over 50 boxes of suspected cocaine from South America into East Asia.

Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac confirmed on Tuesday, April 8, that the Filipino crew members are suspected of involvement in the international drug operation, which spans both China and South Korea.

“This is already included in the investigation — who may be involved, if any of the crew members are included, what the details are, where they were or their locations, and the involvement of each crew member on board,” Cacdac said in an interview.

“But as of now, of course, they are entitled to their defense, to be presumed innocent. We are providing the necessary legal counsel in tandem with the one provided by the ship owner,” he added.

Cacdac assured that those implicated will receive proper legal support from the Philippine government.

Meanwhile, tensions with China have heightened following the arrest of three Filipinos who were accused by Chinese authorities of espionage. 

Beijing claims the trio was working with Philippine intelligence to collect sensitive information on its military.

Marcos has ordered that all necessary assistance be extended to the three detainees. 

MALACANANG

OFWS
Recommended
