PNP files disobedience, assault raps vs Sara Duterte

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte holds a press conference at a hospital in Quezon City, Metro Manila on Nov. 26, 2024. Duterte on November 26 denied she was plotting to kill President Ferdinand Marcos, saying recent comments that sparked a government probe only reflected "consternation" with her one-time ally.

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) has filed complaints of direct assault, disobedience and grave coercion against Vice President Sara Duterte and some members of the Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group (VPSPG) on Wednesday, November 27.

The cases were filed before the Quezon City Prosecutor's Office following an incident at the House of Representatives Detention Center and the Veterans Memorial Medical Center (VMMC). The complaints stemmed from the alleged "forced transfer" of Zuleika Lopez, chief of staff of the Office of the Vice President.

Among the respondents in the complaint is Col. Raymund Lachica, head of the VPSPG, who was allegedly seen physically pushing and assaulting the Philippine National Police (PNP) doctor assigned to assist Zuleika Lopez during her transfer to the VMMC, according to a statement by PNP Chief Rommel Marbil.

In a press briefing, PNP Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo said that Lachica’s act of pushing the PNP doctor could qualify as “qualified direct assault,” as Lachica is a public officer.

“We cannot let this pass. It is clear in our laws that if you are a public officer and you lay hands on agents or persons of authority who are present in the performance of their official duties, it is a violation,” Fajardo said in a mix of English and Filipino.

“We will file the necessary cases against Colonel Lachica and others who interfered with the implementation of Congress's orders,” she added.

The House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability cited Zuleika Lopez for contempt due to "undue interference." She was initially ordered to serve a five-day detention, which was later extended to 10 days following the incident.

Mounting cases

Aside from the cases filed by the QCPD, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has issued a summons to Vice President Sara Duterte regarding her assassination remarks directed at the Marcoses and House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

According to the summons, Duterte is being called to “shed light” on alleged grave threats and a possible violation of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court spokesperson Camille Ting disclosed that an anonymous disbarment complaint was filed against Duterte this month in connection with her remarks about the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. — with reports from Emmanuel Tupas