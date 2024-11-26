^

Supreme Court: Anonymous disbarment case filed vs Sara Duterte

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 26, 2024 | 7:22pm
This file photo shows the seal of the Supreme Court.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — An anonymous disbarment case has been filed against Vice President Sara Duterte before the Supreme Court this month, Supreme Court spokesperson Camille Ting said on Tuesday, November 26. 

Ting said this in a press briefer with the reporters saying that the high court had received an anonymous complaint concerning her statements against the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. last October. 

However, Ting said that the high court has “no action” about the complaint as of the moment. 

It can be recalled that in an October 18 press conference, Duterte revealed that she once warned Sen. Imee Marcos that if political attacks against her persisted, she would exhume the remains of his father, the late dictator, and throw them into the sea.

She referred to this as a "hypothetical pronouncement," comparing it to her November 13 remark threatening to assassinate the Marcoses and House Speaker Martin Romualdez if she were to be killed.

Ting also said that there were two disbarment cases against Duterte which were filed when she was still the mayor of Davao City which the court also consolidated. 

If disbarred, Duterte, also a lawyer, will be prohibited from practicing law.

Disbarment proceedings are presided over by the Supreme Court as the promulgator of the rules concerning the admission to the practice of law in the Philippines. 

The National Bureau of Investigation issued a subpoena against Duterte on Tuesday, November 26, at her office in Mandaluyong City. 

According to the subpoena, the vice president was invited to “shed light” on the alleged grave threats and possible violation of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020. 

