DFA confirms 3 Pinoys detained in China, calls for due process

This file photo shows the Department of Foreign Affairs headquarters along Roxas Boulevard.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government has been informed of the charges against three Filipinos currently detained in China on espionage allegations, the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Friday, April 4.

"The Department has been formally made aware of the allegations against the three Filipinos who are currently detained in China," the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in a statement.

The Philippine Consulate General in Guangzhou is providing "all necessary assistance, including appropriate legal support" to the detained Filipinos, as protecting their rights "remains the prime priority for the Philippine Government," the DFA added.

China's Ministry of State Security earlier announced through state-run Xinhua News Agency that it had reportedly discovered an espionage operation involving Philippine nationals.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun confirmed the detentions of the three Filipinos on Thursday, April 3, but provided no details about the alleged espionage activities.

"Competent authorities have released detailed information on the espionage activities conducted by the Philippine nationals in China," Guo said.

The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said China's judicial and relevant authorities will "strictly handle the case in accordance with law, and protect the lawful rights and interests of the personnel involved."

The DFA in its statement said it has conveyed to the Chinese government the need to ensure that "these allegations are tried with due process and with full respect to the rights of the said Filipinos in accordance with domestic law and the Philippines-China Consular Agreement."

The department did not disclose the identities of the detained Filipinos.

At Thursday's press conference, Guo accused the Philippines of fabricating spy cases against Chinese citizens, calling it a "typical act of stigmatization and politicization based on presumption of guilt in the absence of clear evidence."

Two Chinese nationals were detained by Philippine authorities in February for alleged spying.

According to the National Bureau of Investigation, these individuals had allegedly paid Filipino accomplices to drive them through Manila while using an "IMSI catcher" — a device capable of intercepting cell phone communications.

The Chinese nationals are accused of using the devices near sensitive sites, including the United States embassy and Camp Aguinaldo. — Cristina Chi