^

Headlines

DFA confirms 3 Pinoys detained in China, calls for due process

Philstar.com
April 4, 2025 | 3:19pm
DFA confirms 3 Pinoys detained in China, calls for due process
This file photo shows the Department of Foreign Affairs headquarters along Roxas Boulevard.
Department of Foreign Affairs via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government has been informed of the charges against three Filipinos currently detained in China on espionage allegations, the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Friday, April 4.

"The Department has been formally made aware of the allegations against the three Filipinos who are currently detained in China," the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in a statement.

The Philippine Consulate General in Guangzhou is providing "all necessary assistance, including appropriate legal support" to the detained Filipinos, as protecting their rights "remains the prime priority for the Philippine Government," the DFA added.

China's Ministry of State Security earlier announced through state-run Xinhua News Agency that it had reportedly discovered an espionage operation involving Philippine nationals.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun confirmed the detentions of the three Filipinos on Thursday, April 3, but provided no details about the alleged espionage activities.

"Competent authorities have released detailed information on the espionage activities conducted by the Philippine nationals in China," Guo said. 

The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said China's judicial and relevant authorities will "strictly handle the case in accordance with law, and protect the lawful rights and interests of the personnel involved."

The DFA in its statement said it has conveyed to the Chinese government the need to ensure that "these allegations are tried with due process and with full respect to the rights of the said Filipinos in accordance with domestic law and the Philippines-China Consular Agreement."

The department did not disclose the identities of the detained Filipinos.

At Thursday's press conference, Guo accused the Philippines of fabricating spy cases against Chinese citizens, calling it a "typical act of stigmatization and politicization based on presumption of guilt in the absence of clear evidence."

Two Chinese nationals were detained by Philippine authorities in February for alleged spying. 

According to the National Bureau of Investigation, these individuals had allegedly paid Filipino accomplices to drive them through Manila while using an "IMSI catcher" — a device capable of intercepting cell phone communications. 

The Chinese nationals are accused of using the devices near sensitive sites, including the United States embassy and Camp Aguinaldo. — Cristina Chi

CHINA

DFA

FOREIGN AFFAIRS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Senate panel subpoenas Cabinet execs who snubbed Imee probe

Senate panel subpoenas Cabinet execs who snubbed Imee probe

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 16 hours ago
Executive officials snubbed yesterday the invitation of the Senate foreign relations committee investigating the arrest of...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos &lsquo;glad&rsquo; to help renew VP Sara and Rody&rsquo;s relationship

Marcos ‘glad’ to help renew VP Sara and Rody’s relationship

By Jean Mangaluz | 23 hours ago
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. was reportedly happy he could help mend the relationship between Vice...
Headlines
fbtw

17 jailed OFWs in Qatar released

By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
Seventeen Filipinos detained in Qatar over an unauthorized rally in support of detained former president Rodrigo Duterte have been released, the Department of Migrant Workers said yesterday. The group of...
Headlines
fbtw
Victim admission proposal submitted for Duterte trial

Victim admission proposal submitted for Duterte trial

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
 A proposal for the victim admission process in detained former president Rodrigo Duterte’s crimes against humanity...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC spox: Judges to decide if Duterte's surrender is unlawful

ICC spox: Judges to decide if Duterte's surrender is unlawful

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
While former President Rodrigo Duterte's camp questions the legality of his arrest by the International Criminal Court,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
China arrests 3 Filipinos for alleged spying

China arrests 3 Filipinos for alleged spying

By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
China’s state security authorities arrested three Filipinos suspected of spying in the country that employs extensive...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Purchase of US jets not aimed vs any country&rsquo;

‘Purchase of US jets not aimed vs any country’

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
The possible purchase of 20 F-16 fighter jets from the US is not directed against any country and is just part of the Philippines’...
Headlines
fbtw
66% expect vote buying to be prevalent in elections

66% expect vote buying to be prevalent in elections

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
A majority of Filipino voters expect that vote buying will be prevalent in this year’s midterm elections, a survey conducted...
Headlines
fbtw
Bersamin: Fake news peddlers should be prosecuted

Bersamin: Fake news peddlers should be prosecuted

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday expressed support for the prosecution of fake news peddlers, saying the problem has affected not...
Headlines
fbtw

MMDA special ops head: Job fulfillment is enough reward

By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
Despite finishing a degree that is a bit far from his job and the threats he received, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Special Operations Group Strike Force head Gabriel Go still finds fulfillment in his...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with