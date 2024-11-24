^

Imee Marcos checks on Duterte aide amid 'threat' vs brother Bongbong

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 24, 2024 | 5:36pm
Composite photo shows Vice President Sara Duterte and Imee Marcos attending separate Senate sessions in August 2024.
Senate Social Media Unit / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Despite the "assassination" remarks made against her brother by Vice President Sara Duterte, Sen. Imee Marcos visited the Veterans Memorial Medical Center (VMMC) in Quezon City on Sunday, November 24, where the Office of the Vice President (OVP) chief of staff is staying.

Marcos was seen disembarking from a chopper that landed at VMMC at 2 a.m. to visit OVP Undersecretary Zuleika Lopez.

Aside from Marcos, Lopez is accompanied by Sens. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa and Christopher "Bong" Go as Duterte temporarily went home to see her children.

Lopez was hospitalized on Saturday morning after having a panic attack, following the House Committee on Good Government's order to transfer her to the Women’s Correctional Facility in Mandaluyong City, which she refused to comply with.

In response, Duterte held a press conference on the same day, lashing out at President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and House Speaker Martin Romualdez, threatening to "assassinate" them in the event that she is killed—a statement she called "not a threat."

Lopez had been held at the House detention facility since Wednesday, November 20, after being cited for contempt over her evasive responses to lawmakers investigating the vice president's alleged fund misuse at the OVP and the Department of Education (DepEd) during Duterte's tenure as DepEd secretary.

In response to Duterte’s remark, the Executive Secretary had referred the “active threat” to the Presidential Security Command for immediate proper action.

The remark was also considered by the National Security Council as a “matter of national security.”

In a statement sent to reporters, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said the “matter is now subject to an ongoing investigation.”

“If the evidence warrants, this could lead to eventual prosecution,” the DOJ said. 

Meanwhile, Justice Undersecretary Raul Vasquez said the National Bureau of Investigation and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group are also probing the matter. 

“The DOJ is ready and willing to hear whatever complaint that may be filed by the law enforcement agencies against anyone and to give anyone who may be charged out of that unfortunate incident that is ongoing to their day in court and later on their own pieces of evidence to present a complaint,” Vasquez said in a mix of English and Filipino in an interview with DZBB. 

Bato defends meltdown; Chiz slams VP behavior

Bato defends meltdown; Chiz slams VP behavior

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 19 hours ago
Sen. Ronald dela Rosa defended Vice President Sara Duterte from backlash due to her outburst at President Marcos and his family,...
&lsquo;She crossed the line this time&rsquo;

‘She crossed the line this time’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 19 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has crossed the line, House Majority Leader and La Union 1st District Rep. Paolo Ortega V...
PNP to probe VP Sara&rsquo;s threats against Marcos

PNP to probe VP Sara’s threats against Marcos

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Stressing it is treating all threats to the safety and security of President Marcos seriously, the Philippine National Police...
Marcoses' security heightened after VP Sara Duterte claims to have hired assassin
Marcoses' security heightened after VP Sara Duterte claims to have hired assassin

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
The Presidential Security Command has been alerted following an "active threat" to the lives of President Ferdinand Marcos...
Detained Sara aide transferred to hospital

Detained Sara aide transferred to hospital

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 19 hours ago
After a standoff triggered by Vice President Sara Duterte’s attempt to keep her detained chief of staff Zuleika Lopez...
World reaches $300 billion climate finance deal at COP29

World reaches $300 billion climate finance deal at COP29

By Shaun Tandon | 9 hours ago
The world approved a bitterly negotiated climate deal Sunday but poorer nations most at the mercy of worsening disasters dismissed...
Developing nations slam 'paltry' $300 billion climate deal

Developing nations slam 'paltry' $300 billion climate deal

By Nick Perry | 9 hours ago
The world approved a bitterly negotiated climate deal Sunday but poorer nations most at the mercy of worsening disasters dismissed...
Palace: VP&rsquo;s &lsquo;kill&rsquo; remark is active threat

Palace: VP’s ‘kill’ remark is active threat

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 19 hours ago
Security detail for President Marcos has been put on alert over an “active threat” against his life by Vice President...
Quiboloy back at Heart Center

Quiboloy back at Heart Center

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Religious leader Apollo Quiboloy was brought to the Philippine Heart Center yesterday for the start of his extended medical...
Impunity lingers, 15 years after Maguindanao massacre

Impunity lingers, 15 years after Maguindanao massacre

By Artemio Dumlao | 19 hours ago
Fifteen years after the Philippines witnessed the deadliest single attack on journalists in history, the country remains one...
