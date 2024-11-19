^

Amihan season arrives, says PAGASA

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
November 19, 2024 | 4:30pm
This photo shows a general view of houses nestled along mountains and engulfed by clouds in Baguio City, north of Manila, on Aug. 29, 2024.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau declared the start of the northeast monsoon, commonly known as the amihan season, on Tuesday, November 19.

For many, the cold winds of the amihan season show that Christmas is truly around the corner. The amihan winds typically come from a stronger high pressure area in Siberia. 

There will be more surges of northeasterly winds in the next two weeks, according to PAGASA. This will cause an increase in atmospheric pressure and a cooling of the surface air temperature in the Philippines. 

“With these developments, the northeasterly wind flow is expected to be more dominant in most of the country, bringing cold and dry air. Episodes of wind and cold temperature surges, as well as increasing prevalence of rough sea conditions, especially over the seaboards of Luzon are also expected in the coming months,” PAGASA said in a statement. 

Luzon is set to feel the effects of the amihan beginning Tuesday and the coming days after the exit of tropical cyclone Pepito from the Philippine area of responsibility. 

The announcement of the amihan season comes after six consecutive cyclones left a trail of disaster in Luzon. 

