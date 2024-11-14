US to send fresh aid to 'Kristine' victimsÂ 

US to send fresh aid to 'Kristine' victims

MANILA, Philippines — The United States has pledged an additional P196 million ($3.5 million) in humanitarian assistance to support recovery efforts in the Philippines following the devastation caused by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine last month.

The fresh funding, channeled through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), will provide support for logistics, clean water, sanitation, shelter and cash assistance to affected residents in the hard-hit regions of Bicol and Batangas, according to the US Embassy in Manila.

"As your friend, partner, and ally, the United States is committed to working with the Philippine government and people as they rebuild and recover," US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson said in a statement on Thursday, November 14.

This supplements the initial P84 million ($1.5 million) that the US announced in October, which focused on emergency shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene assistance.

At least 1,500 shelter-grade tarpaulins and 1,500 kitchen sets funded by USAID have reached affected families in Albay and Camarines Sur, according to the US Embassy in Manila.

Meanwhile, USAID and IOM are working to bring shelter-grade tarpaulins, shelter repair kits and hygiene kits to 4,000 families in Batangas and the regions of Bicol Ilocos.



With USAID funding, the United Nations World Food Programme has also mobilized 92 trucks that supported the Department of Social Welfare and Development in delivering more than 150,000 family food packs and other relief items to Albay, Benguet, Camarines Sur, Ilocos Norte, and La Union.

At least 159 people have died from the combined effects of Kristine and Typhoon Marce (international name: Kong-rey), based on the latest government data.

Luzon has endured five typhoons in just a month, with Typhoon Ofel (international name: Usagi) striking Cagayan on Thursday. A sixth storm, Tropical Storm Man-yi, currently near Guam, threatens to hit the Philippines by next weekend.

Overlapping typhoons

The UN's disaster office said in a statement on Tuesday, November 12, that 210,000 flood victims urgently need support for "critical lifesaving and protection efforts over the next three months" as the successive storms drain both government and household resources.

"Typhoons are overlapping. As soon as communities attempt to recover from the shock, the next tropical storm is already hitting them again," said UN Philippines Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Gustavo Gonzalez. "In this context, the response capacity gets exhausted and budgets depleted."

Gonzalez called on resource partners to support the UN effort and fill "critical funding gaps," noting that this initiative "will help us mobilize the capacities and resources of the humanitarian community to better support government institutions at national, regional and local levels."