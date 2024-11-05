^

Headlines

2,100 barangays at risk of landslides, floods as 'Marce' approaches landmass

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
November 5, 2024 | 4:07pm
2,100 barangays at risk of landslides, floods as 'Marce' approaches landmass
Due to the onslaught of the #KristinePH, Wawa Park in Paete, Laguna, remains affected by flooding on November 1, 2024.
Ryan Baldemor / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — More than 2,100 barangays are at risk of floods and landslides as Typhoon Marce approaches Philippine landmass.  

In a briefing on Tuesday, November 5,  Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga said that the agency has compiled a list of vulnerable areas. 

“Mayroon po kaing listahan ngayon na kung saan dapat bantayan po sana ang mga areas na ito,” Loyzaga said in a briefing on Tuesday. 

(We now have a list of places that need safeguarding.) 

Yulo-Loyzaga said that barangays in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley and the Cordillera Administrative Region are vulnerable. 

The DENR Mines and Geosciences has issued a threat advisory over several provinces detailing the specific barangays that are at risk of landslides, floods and debris flow. The number of vulnerable barangays is at 2,123. 

Here are the provinces with their corresponding number of at risk barangays: 

  • Basilan: 60 barangays 
  • Lanao del Sur: 138 barangays 
  • Maguindanao del Sur: 26 barangays 
  • Cagayan: 484 barangays 
  • Agusan del Norte: 11 barangays 
  • Agusan del Sur: 96 barangays  
  • Surigao del Sur: 3 barangays 
  • Bohol: 38 barangays  
  • Negros Oriental: 26 barangays  
  • Abra: 13 barangays  
  • Apayao: 108 barangays  
  • Davao de Oro (Compostela Valley): 18 barangays   
  • Davao del Norte: 1 barangay   
  • Davao del Sur: 51 barangays   
  • Davao Oriental: 6 barangays  
  • Ilocos Norte: 544 barangays  
  • Ilocos Sur: 2 barangays  
  • Palawan: 39 barangays  
  • Bukidnon: 138 barangays   
  • Misamis Occidental: 53 barangays   
  • Misamis Oriental: 21 barangays  
  • Cotabato (North Cotabato): 30 barangays   
  • South Cotabato: 13 barangays  
  • Sultan Kudarat: 20 barangays   
  • Aklan: 2 barangays  
  • Antique: 10  
  • Capiz: 3 barangays  
  • Iloilo: 20 barangays   
  • Negros Occidental: 4 barangays  
  • Zamboanga del Norte: 78 barangays   
  • Zamboanga del Sur: 65 barangays  
  • Zamboanga Sibugay: 2 barangays   

Vulnerable areas are generally near mountains or coastal regions, Yulo-Loyzaga said. Mountainous areas are prone to landslides while coastal areas are vulnerable to floods. 

Some of the major rivers that need monitoring are the Cagayan River Basin, as well as the rivers of Abra, Laoag and Vintar.      

Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (International name: Trami) tore through northern Luzon, followed shortly by Super Typhoon Leon (International name: Kong-rey). At least 150 are reportedly dead due to the consecutive cyclones.   

Marce is forecast to move toward Northern Luzon, possibly making landfall in the Babuyan Islands by Thursday night or Friday morning.

vuukle comment

DENR

KRISTINE

LEON

MARCE

MARCEPH
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIVE: 2024 US presidential election updates, fact checks

LIVE: 2024 US presidential election updates, fact checks

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
Live updates and fact checks on the culminating events in the race between Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris and Republican...
Headlines
fbtw
SUV with &lsquo;fake&rsquo; Senate plate enters EDSA busway, flees
play

SUV with ‘fake’ Senate plate enters EDSA busway, flees

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
A sport utility vehicle bearing a “7” protocol plate assigned to senators illegally entered the EDSA bus lane...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Navy sailor&rsquo;s thumb reattached&rsquo;

‘Navy sailor’s thumb reattached’

By Pia Lee-Brago | 17 hours ago
Following a June 17 confrontation with the China Coast Guard in Ayungin Shoal, a Philippine Navy service member’s thumb...
Headlines
fbtw
Marce may become typhoon, poses threat to Luzon

Marce may become typhoon, poses threat to Luzon

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
Another severe weather disturbance has developed into a tropical storm as it entered the Philippine area of responsibility...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines expands defense drills as Beijing watches

Philippines expands defense drills as Beijing watches

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines launched its multi-service military exercises on territorial defense on Monday, November...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tulfo: Fake Senate-plated SUV traceable, Only 24 of its kind in Philippines

Tulfo: Fake Senate-plated SUV traceable, Only 24 of its kind in Philippines

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
The luxury Sports Utility Vehicle caught illegally traversing the EDSA bus lane could be one of only 24 vehicles of its...
Headlines
fbtw
Christmas decorations may contain toxic substances &mdash; group

Christmas decorations may contain toxic substances — group

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 6 hours ago
The holiday sparkle of Christmas, with its twinkling lights and glittering decorations, may be concealing hidden dangers,...
Headlines
fbtw
'Marce' now a typhoon

'Marce' now a typhoon

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 7 hours ago
Tropical cyclone Marce (international name: Yinxing) further intensified into a typhoon as it approaches Northern Luzon on...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with