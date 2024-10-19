^

Headlines

More dangerous maneuvers by China vessels

Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
October 19, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Another case of “dangerous maneuvers” by a China Coast Guard (CCG) ship was reported off Palawan on Wednesday, targeting two patrol vessels of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

In a post on X, former US Air Force official and defense attaché Ray Powell said a CCG vessel with bow number 5203 “appeared to carry out several aggressive and unsafe maneuvers” against PCG patrol vessels BRP Malabrigo and BRP Malapascua last Oct. 16.

Powell heads SeaLight, which tracks the movement of ships in the South China Sea.       

The two 44-meter PCG ships just “left port” from the southernmost tip of Palawan “and went northwest” before the incident.

“They were met ~50 kilometers south of Sabina Shoal and followed very closely by (CCG 5203), which appeared to carry out several aggressive and unsafe maneuvers against both ships,” he said, referring to Escoda Shoal by its international name.

Escoda Shoal is within the 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone of the Philippines.

He added the bows of the vessels crossed at times and “came within ~15 meters.”

“China has deployed two groups of maritime ships to patrol features just 40-50 nautical miles from the Philippines’ island of Palawan,” he said in another post yesterday.

“Four are near Bombay Shoal, while six more are near Northeast Investigator and Royal Captain Shoals,” he added. They are all near Escoda Shoal.

“China’s research ship Haiyang Dizhi Liu Hao’s survey activity with 65 nautical miles of the Philippines’ main island of Luzon still in progress since Oct. 7, 2024,” he said.

The PCG has yet to confirm Powell’s report.

Around a month ago, PCG’s 97-meter patrol vessel BRP Teresa Magbanua was pulled out from its five-month deployment in Escoda Shoal after being rammed and damaged by a CCG ship.

vuukle comment

CHINA COAST GUARD

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara Duterte recalls threat to toss Marcos Sr.'s remains into the sea
play

Sara Duterte recalls threat to toss Marcos Sr.'s remains into the sea

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
The Marcos-Duterte feud has hit a new low as Vice President Sara Duterte bared on Friday, October 18, that she once warned...
Headlines
fbtw
'Drag me to hell': Sara Duterte gets personal in fiery tell-all vs Marcos&nbsp;
play

'Drag me to hell': Sara Duterte gets personal in fiery tell-all vs Marcos 

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
Accused of "deceiving" her former ally, Vice President Sara Duterte hurled her most scathing remarks against President Ferdinand...
Headlines
fbtw
Another DepEd official confirms receiving cash envelopes during VP Duterte's term

Another DepEd official confirms receiving cash envelopes during VP Duterte's term

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 9 hours ago
Department of Education officials have disclosed receiving cash envelopes during Vice President Sara Duterte's tenure as education...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-president Rodrigo Duterte &lsquo;epitome&rsquo; of the drug war, says Hontiveros

Ex-president Rodrigo Duterte ‘epitome’ of the drug war, says Hontiveros

By Jean Mangaluz | 8 hours ago
Opposition senator Risa Hontiveros is not looking forward to questioning former president Rodrigo Duterte in a possible Senate...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara: Imee urged me to run with Bongbong to win 2022 polls vs Leni

VP Sara: Imee urged me to run with Bongbong to win 2022 polls vs Leni

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 12 hours ago
“Of course ginamit nila (Marcoses) ako para manalo sila," Vice President Sara Duterte said.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ex-DepEd official slammed for school building commissions

Ex-DepEd official slammed for school building commissions

By Sheila Crisostomo | 59 minutes ago
Surigao del Sur second district Rep. Johnny Pimentel has accused a former official of the Department of Education (DepEd)...
Headlines
fbtw

Government to help Pinoy designers go global

By Helen Flores | 59 minutes ago
President Marcos assured Filipino designers on Friday of the government’s support for them to conquer the international market.
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Order of partylist groups in 2025 elections

LIST: Order of partylist groups in 2025 elections

6 hours ago
The coveted first spot went to 4Ps or Pagtibayin at Palaguin ang Pangkabuhayang Pilipino Partylist. 
Headlines
fbtw
Leptospirosis cases up by 16% as of October 5 &mdash; DOH

Leptospirosis cases up by 16% as of October 5 — DOH

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 6 hours ago
The Department of Health (DOH) reported on Friday, October 18, a total of 5,835 leptospirosis cases as of October 5, reflecting...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with