Law addressing learning gaps passed

Grade 1 students from Concepcion Integrated School in Marikina City wear Filipiniana attires while attending face-to-face classes in celebration of “Buwan ng Wika” on August 30, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — To address learning gaps especially among the poor, President Marcos signed a law yesterday offering free tutorial sessions to basic education students in critical subjects, including reading and mathematics.

Republic Act 12028 or the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Act provides national learning interventions to support struggling learners, especially in reading, mathematics and science.

“At the heart of this law lies a steadfast commitment to a free and effective learning intervention for our learners from Kindergarten to Grade 10 within our public education system,” the President said during the ceremonial signing of the law at Malacañang yesterday.

“It is available for those who are re-entering school after a hiatus, those grappling with proficiency in reading, mathematics and science and those who encounter challenges in passing examinations,” he said.

The program is also meant to accelerate the recovery of learning losses brought about by the pandemic.

Marcos said qualified private basic education institutions would likewise receive the same support for similarly situated learners.

To ensure the effectiveness and accessibility of learning, tutorial sessions will be conducted in three flexible delivery modes such as face-to-face tutorials, online tutorials or a blended learning approach.

The Department of Education is tasked to coordinate with the Commission on Higher Education, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, the Department of Information and Communications Technology, the Department of the Interior and Local Government and other stakeholders in the implementation of the law. — Cecille Suerte Felipe