^

Headlines

Law addressing learning gaps passed

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
October 19, 2024 | 12:00am
Law addressing learning gaps passed
Grade 1 students from Concepcion Integrated School in Marikina City wear Filipiniana attires while attending face-to-face classes in celebration of “Buwan ng Wika” on August 30, 2024.
The Philippine STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — To address learning gaps especially among the poor, President Marcos signed a law yesterday offering free tutorial sessions to basic education students in critical subjects, including reading and mathematics.

Republic Act 12028 or the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Act provides national learning interventions to support struggling learners, especially in reading, mathematics and science.

“At the heart of this law lies a steadfast commitment to a free and effective learning intervention for our learners from Kindergarten to Grade 10 within our public education system,” the President said during the ceremonial signing of the law at Malacañang yesterday. 

“It is available for those who are re-entering school after a hiatus, those grappling with proficiency in reading, mathematics and science and those who encounter challenges in passing examinations,” he said.

The program is also meant to accelerate the recovery of learning losses brought about by the pandemic.

Marcos said qualified private basic education institutions would likewise receive the same support for similarly situated learners. 

To ensure the effectiveness and accessibility of learning, tutorial sessions will be conducted in three flexible delivery modes such as face-to-face tutorials, online tutorials or a blended learning approach.

The Department of Education is tasked to coordinate with the Commission on Higher Education, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, the Department of Information and Communications Technology, the Department of the Interior and Local Government and other stakeholders in the implementation of the law. — Cecille Suerte Felipe

vuukle comment

SCHOOL

STUDENT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara Duterte recalls threat to toss Marcos Sr.'s remains into the sea
play

Sara Duterte recalls threat to toss Marcos Sr.'s remains into the sea

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
The Marcos-Duterte feud has hit a new low as Vice President Sara Duterte bared on Friday, October 18, that she once warned...
Headlines
fbtw
'Drag me to hell': Sara Duterte gets personal in fiery tell-all vs Marcos&nbsp;
play

'Drag me to hell': Sara Duterte gets personal in fiery tell-all vs Marcos 

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
Accused of "deceiving" her former ally, Vice President Sara Duterte hurled her most scathing remarks against President Ferdinand...
Headlines
fbtw
Another DepEd official confirms receiving cash envelopes during VP Duterte's term

Another DepEd official confirms receiving cash envelopes during VP Duterte's term

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 9 hours ago
Department of Education officials have disclosed receiving cash envelopes during Vice President Sara Duterte's tenure as education...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-president Rodrigo Duterte &lsquo;epitome&rsquo; of the drug war, says Hontiveros

Ex-president Rodrigo Duterte ‘epitome’ of the drug war, says Hontiveros

By Jean Mangaluz | 8 hours ago
Opposition senator Risa Hontiveros is not looking forward to questioning former president Rodrigo Duterte in a possible Senate...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara: Imee urged me to run with Bongbong to win 2022 polls vs Leni

VP Sara: Imee urged me to run with Bongbong to win 2022 polls vs Leni

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 12 hours ago
“Of course ginamit nila (Marcoses) ako para manalo sila," Vice President Sara Duterte said.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ex-DepEd official slammed for school building commissions

Ex-DepEd official slammed for school building commissions

By Sheila Crisostomo | 59 minutes ago
Surigao del Sur second district Rep. Johnny Pimentel has accused a former official of the Department of Education (DepEd)...
Headlines
fbtw

Government to help Pinoy designers go global

By Helen Flores | 59 minutes ago
President Marcos assured Filipino designers on Friday of the government’s support for them to conquer the international market.
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Order of partylist groups in 2025 elections

LIST: Order of partylist groups in 2025 elections

6 hours ago
The coveted first spot went to 4Ps or Pagtibayin at Palaguin ang Pangkabuhayang Pilipino Partylist. 
Headlines
fbtw
Leptospirosis cases up by 16% as of October 5 &mdash; DOH

Leptospirosis cases up by 16% as of October 5 — DOH

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 6 hours ago
The Department of Health (DOH) reported on Friday, October 18, a total of 5,835 leptospirosis cases as of October 5, reflecting...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with