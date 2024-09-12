^

House quadcom cites Harry Roque in contempt again, orders detention

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
September 12, 2024 | 12:33pm
House quadcom cites Harry Roque in contempt again, orders detention
Former presidential spokesperson and congressman Harry Roque Jr. answers questions at the House of Representatives Quad Committee hearing on Aug .23, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque has been cited in contempt by the House quad committee for the second time on Thursday, September 12, for failing to submit the documents disclosing his financial records.

For the same reason, House leaders approved the motion to hold Roque in detention until he either provides the documents to the joint committee or the quadcom is dissolved. 

At the fourth public hearing on September 4, lawmakers issued a show cause order to Roque for consecutive absences. To be given a show cause order means that one is compelled to appear before the joint committee. 

This came after they rejected Roque’s motion to quash the committee’s subpoena of the following documents: 

  • Medical records of his wife, Mylah Roque
  • Deed of sale and BIR transfer tax payments of the 1.8-hectare land in Multinational Village, Paranaque
  • All documents submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the trust agreement, regarding the transferring of shares to lawyer Percival Ortega 
  • Extrajudicial settlement of estate of a named aunt, including its BIR tax returns
  • Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) from 2016 to 2022 with proof of receipt
  • Income tax returns of Biancham Holdings and Trading Corp. from 2014 to 2022
  • Income tax of Roque and his wife from 2014 to 2022 
  • Judicial affidavit executed by Ronalyn Baterna
  • Judicial affidavit executed by Katherine Cassandra Li Ong.

Cassandra Li Ong, incorporator of real-estate firm Whirlwind Corp., allegedly hired Roque as legal counsel to process the renewal of the formerly registered Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) Lucky South 99.  

Ong is one of the resource persons interrogated in the quadcom’s probe on the illegal operations of POGOs. She also served as Lucky South 99’s authorized representative. 

The former presidential spokesperson was first cited in contempt on August 22 after the quadcom found out through the Manila Regional Trial Court Office that Roque had not attended any hearing there on August 15, which Roque previously cited as the reason for his absence from the public hearing.

HARRY ROQUE JR.

POGOS
