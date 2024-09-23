^

Headlines

Harry Roque's daughter files petition to shield father from arrest

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
September 23, 2024 | 7:28pm
Harry Roque's daughter files petition to shield father from arrest
Former presidential spokesperson and congressman Harry Roque Jr. answers questions at the House of Representatives Quad Committee hearing on Aug .23, 2024.
HREP

MANILA, Philippines — The daughter of former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque sought the Supreme Court’s help to protect her father from arrest after the House of Representatives ordered his detention for refusing to submit requested financial records.

Bianca Roque on September 23, Monday, filed a petition before the Supreme Court for a writ of amparo, requesting to protect Harry because of the Quad Committee of the House of Representatives' alleged violation of his constitutional rights. A Temporary Protection Order was also requested to prevent the arrest. 

According to the Supreme Court's Rules of Court, when a petition for certiorari is filed, the high court is asked to review the action of any tribunal, board or officer to determine whether it was made within their authority or if there was a “grave abuse of discretion.”

House lawmakers suspect that Harry may be involved in the operations of illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) because of a sudden increase in his assets and for allegedly assisting in the renewal of an illegal POGO’s license. 

The quadcom has also issued on September 20 a show cause order to his wife Mylah Roque. Lawmakers hope Harry's financial records could clarify the source of his family’s wealth. 

“Should a person be jailed for refusing to make an admission against his own interest? For refusing to admit as truth a mere allegation against him? For refusing to make an incriminatory statement? For refusing to produce personal documents that are possibly self-incriminatory? No, he should not,” the petition read. 

In the same petition, Bianca appealed for the issuance of a petition for certiorari, arguing that the House quadcom overstepped its authority by abusing legislative powers when they cited Harry in contempt for the second time and ordered his arrest. 

RELATED: House quadcom cites Harry Roque in contempt again, orders detention

Harry previously said in a video statement that he would only comply with the submission of documents if the Supreme Court requests them in connection with the case filed before appropriate courts.

Bianca also asked the Supreme Court to issue a writ of prohibition to block the quadcom from ordering her father to appear at its hearings or submit any additional documents, stating that Harry had already submitted all that was necessary.

She added that the key personalities probed in Congress, former Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo and Whirlwind incorporator Cassandra Li Ong, had said in public hearings that they do not know Harry.  

The co-chairpersons of the House joint committee have yet to respond to Philstar.com's request for comment on Bianca's petition.

The House mega-panel has been investigating the illegal operations of POGOs and drug-related extrajudicial killings during the Duterte administration. — with reports from Ian Laqui

vuukle comment

HARRY ROQUE JR.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES AND REP

MYLAH ROQUE

POGOS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
OVP spent P237 million in seven months &ndash; COA report

OVP spent P237 million in seven months – COA report

By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
State auditors have unearthed a questionable disbursement of P237 million within just seven months by the Office of the Vice...
Headlines
fbtw
Expect longer nights &ndash; PAGASA

Expect longer nights – PAGASA

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
Longer nights are expected in the Philippines as yesterday marked the beginning of the autumnal and vernal equinoxes in the...
Headlines
fbtw
Alice Guo transferred to Pasig City jail

Alice Guo transferred to Pasig City jail

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo was transferred to a Pasig City jail on Monday morning, September 23.&nbs...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for September 23 due to transport strike

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for September 23 due to transport strike

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 8 hours ago
Local government units and universities have suspended classes or face-to-face classes on Monday, September 23, due to the...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines sends AFP, PCG vessels to Escoda Shoal

Philippines sends AFP, PCG vessels to Escoda Shoal

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Days after withdrawing its lone patrol from Escoda Shoal, the Philippines will reassert its claim over the area by deploying...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines hopes historic UN pact can lead to 'peaceful resolution of disputes'

Philippines hopes historic UN pact can lead to 'peaceful resolution of disputes'

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
The Philippines on Monday, September 23, expressed support for a landmark United Nations reform plan, saying it was a...
Headlines
fbtw
Poll: Young Pinoys worry most about climate change, education

Poll: Young Pinoys worry most about climate change, education

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
Climate change, education and job opportunities are the leading concerns for almost 3,000 young people in the Philippines,...
Headlines
fbtw
Magna Carta for Filipino seafarers signed into law

Magna Carta for Filipino seafarers signed into law

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, September 23, signed the Magna Carta for Seafarers which aims to protect the rights...
Headlines
fbtw
No questions asked: Senate OKs Office of the President&rsquo;s budget in under 10 minutes

No questions asked: Senate OKs Office of the President’s budget in under 10 minutes

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
The Office of the President’s (OP) proposed budget for 2025 breezed through the Senate seamlessly on Monday, September...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with