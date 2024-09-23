Harry Roque's daughter files petition to shield father from arrest

Former presidential spokesperson and congressman Harry Roque Jr. answers questions at the House of Representatives Quad Committee hearing on Aug .23, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The daughter of former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque sought the Supreme Court’s help to protect her father from arrest after the House of Representatives ordered his detention for refusing to submit requested financial records.

Bianca Roque on September 23, Monday, filed a petition before the Supreme Court for a writ of amparo, requesting to protect Harry because of the Quad Committee of the House of Representatives' alleged violation of his constitutional rights. A Temporary Protection Order was also requested to prevent the arrest.

According to the Supreme Court's Rules of Court, when a petition for certiorari is filed, the high court is asked to review the action of any tribunal, board or officer to determine whether it was made within their authority or if there was a “grave abuse of discretion.”

House lawmakers suspect that Harry may be involved in the operations of illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) because of a sudden increase in his assets and for allegedly assisting in the renewal of an illegal POGO’s license.

The quadcom has also issued on September 20 a show cause order to his wife Mylah Roque. Lawmakers hope Harry's financial records could clarify the source of his family’s wealth.

“Should a person be jailed for refusing to make an admission against his own interest? For refusing to admit as truth a mere allegation against him? For refusing to make an incriminatory statement? For refusing to produce personal documents that are possibly self-incriminatory? No, he should not,” the petition read.

In the same petition, Bianca appealed for the issuance of a petition for certiorari, arguing that the House quadcom overstepped its authority by abusing legislative powers when they cited Harry in contempt for the second time and ordered his arrest.

RELATED: House quadcom cites Harry Roque in contempt again, orders detention

Harry previously said in a video statement that he would only comply with the submission of documents if the Supreme Court requests them in connection with the case filed before appropriate courts.

Bianca also asked the Supreme Court to issue a writ of prohibition to block the quadcom from ordering her father to appear at its hearings or submit any additional documents, stating that Harry had already submitted all that was necessary.

She added that the key personalities probed in Congress, former Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo and Whirlwind incorporator Cassandra Li Ong, had said in public hearings that they do not know Harry.

The co-chairpersons of the House joint committee have yet to respond to Philstar.com's request for comment on Bianca's petition.

The House mega-panel has been investigating the illegal operations of POGOs and drug-related extrajudicial killings during the Duterte administration. — with reports from Ian Laqui