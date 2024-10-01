^

Headlines

Supreme Court denies 'amparo' protection for Harry Roque

Philstar.com
October 1, 2024 | 4:13pm
Supreme Court denies 'amparo' protection for Harry Roque
Former presidential spokesperson and congressman Harry Roque Jr. answers questions at the House of Representatives Quad Committee hearing on Aug .23, 2024.
HREP

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:40 p.m.) — The Supreme Court has denied a request for a special protective order, known as writ of amparo, filed on behalf of former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque by his daughter.

Supreme Court spokesperson Camille Ting explained that the writ Roque hoped could be his recourse does not apply to his situation. Prior to entering politics, Roque was a human rights lawyer.

"The scope of amparo is limited to extra-judicial killings and threats thereof, which is not present in this case," Ting said at a press conference on Tuesday, October 1.

The court, however, has required the House of Representatives joint quadpartite committee to comment on a separate petition for prohibition.

Roque's daughter filed the petition before the Supreme Court on September 23.

In the plea, Bianca Roque argued that a legislative inquiry must respect the individual rights of those invited to or affected by the hearings, adding that the "the power of legislative inquiry must be carefully balanced with the private rights of those affected."

She also urged the high court to define the borders of the powers of Congress where "the fundamental consitutional rights of every citizen should be given primacy."

What is writ of amparo? It is a procedural instrument and legal remedy that allows individuals to seek immediate court protection when they believe their basic rights are being violated or are under threat. It is considered an extraordinary measure.

It is available to any person whose right to life, liberty and security has been violated or is threatened by an unlawful act or omission of a public official or employee or of a private individual or entity.

Before the decision

Roque has been in a legal dispute with the House quad committee over his alleged involvement with Chinese-operated scam operations in the Philippines, known as POGOs.

The panel has been attempting to compel Roque to attend hearings and submit documents. It is conducting an inquiry into POGOs and their possible links to illegal drugs and crime, as well as their connections to the administration of former president Rodrigo Duterte, during which Roque served as a Malacañang official.

Roque has yet to surface since lawmakers cited him for contempt twice and ordered his detention in mid-September.

The petition for prohibition, which the Supreme Court is now seeking comment on, requests the court to prevent the House committee from compelling Roque's attendance. — based on reports from Ian Laqui

vuukle comment

HARRY ROQUE

POGOS

SUPREME COURT

WRIT OF AMPARO
Headlines

