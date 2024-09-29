UP allays fears on ‘Declaration of Cooperation’ with AFP

In a statement, the UP Administration said the “Declaration of Cooperation on Strategic Studies Research, Publication and Capacity-Building” signed with the AFP last Aug. 8 is “non-binding and exploratory.”

MANILA, Philippines — The University of the Philippines Administration has allayed fears of some faculty members and the UP Diliman (UPD) University Council over its signing of a “Declaration of Cooperation” with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

“Such an agreement, we maintain, is beneficial precisely because it provides a framework for the University to share its knowledge and expertise towards contributing to the broader advocacy for security sector reform in our country,” the UP Administration said.

“Moreover, the agreement may also lay the groundwork for opportunities to address outstanding issues between the University and the AFP,” it added.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the UPD Council called upon UP president Angelo Jimenez to nullify the declaration, saying that as the university of the people, UP “cannot be an appendage to the AFP’s national security agenda.”

“UP must maintain its autonomy and radical independence–amid a darkening political horizon–to best serve the nation,” the UPD Council said.

The Council said the Declaration of Cooperation with AFP may endanger the university’s academic freedom and independence as a public educational institution, enshrined in the Constitution.

In response, the UP Administration said it takes the sentiments of the UPD Council “into serious consideration” but maintained that it will continue to engage in academic projects with other government institutions.