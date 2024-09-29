^

Headlines

UP allays fears on ‘Declaration of Cooperation’ with AFP

Elizabeth Marcelo - The Philippine Star
September 29, 2024 | 12:00am
UP allays fears on â��Declaration of Cooperationâ�� with AFP
In a statement, the UP Administration said the “Declaration of Cooperation on Strategic Studies Research, Publication and Capacity-Building” signed with the AFP last Aug. 8 is “non-binding and exploratory.”
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines —  The University of the Philippines Administration has allayed fears of some faculty members and the UP Diliman (UPD) University Council over its signing of a “Declaration of Cooperation” with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

In a statement, the UP Administration said the “Declaration of Cooperation on Strategic Studies Research, Publication and Capacity-Building” signed with the AFP last Aug. 8 is “non-binding and exploratory.”

“Such an agreement, we maintain, is beneficial precisely because it provides a framework for the University to share its knowledge and expertise towards contributing to the broader advocacy for security sector reform in our country,” the UP Administration said.

“Moreover, the agreement may also lay the groundwork for opportunities to address outstanding issues between the University and the AFP,” it added.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the UPD Council called upon UP president Angelo Jimenez to nullify the declaration, saying that as the university of the people, UP “cannot be an appendage to the AFP’s national security agenda.”

“UP must maintain its autonomy and radical independence–amid a darkening political horizon–to best serve the nation,” the UPD Council said.

The Council said the Declaration of Cooperation with AFP may endanger the university’s academic freedom and independence as a public educational institution, enshrined in the Constitution.

In response, the UP Administration said it takes the sentiments of the UPD Council “into serious consideration” but maintained that it will continue to engage in academic projects with other government institutions.

vuukle comment

AFP

UP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIVE: Aspirants for national posts in the 2025 elections

LIVE: Aspirants for national posts in the 2025 elections

By PhilstarLIVE | 13 hours ago
Political aspirants for national positions are set to file their certificates of candidacy at the Commission on Elections...
Headlines
fbtw
Detained Chinese &lsquo;spy&rsquo; tags Alice Guo as asset

Detained Chinese ‘spy’ tags Alice Guo as asset

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
A self-confessed Chinese spy has linked detained former Bamban mayor Alice Guo to China’s civilian intelligence, security...
Headlines
fbtw
Julian may become typhoon this weekend

Julian may become typhoon this weekend

By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
Tropical cyclone Julian is expected to further intensify and may reach typhoon category this weekend but will not make landfall,...
Headlines
fbtw
AFP, PCG complete resupply mission in Ayungin

AFP, PCG complete resupply mission in Ayungin

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 day ago
The latest mission to supply troops on BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea was carried out smoothly...
Headlines
fbtw
Akbayan gets vacated House seat

Akbayan gets vacated House seat

3 days ago
The Commission on Elections on Wednesday, September 25, declared Akbayan a winner in the 2022 party-list elections, securing...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BI rushing exit clearance for POGO workers

BI rushing exit clearance for POGO workers

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
The Bureau of Immigration would hasten processing of applications of employees of Philippine offshore gaming operators or...
Headlines
fbtw
NZ joins West Philippine Sea exercises with Philippines, US, Australia, Japan

NZ joins West Philippine Sea exercises with Philippines, US, Australia, Japan

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 hour ago
New Zealand, for the very first time since similar activities began, has joined Australia, Japan, the Philippines and the...
Headlines
fbtw
Caritas Manila celebrates graduation of 1,178 scholars

Caritas Manila celebrates graduation of 1,178 scholars

1 hour ago
Caritas Manila’s Youth Servant Leadership and Education Program celebrated the graduation of 1,178 youth servant leaders...
Headlines
fbtw
Lacson: I am an independent senatorial candidate

Lacson: I am an independent senatorial candidate

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
Former senator Panfilo Lacson on Friday said he is an independent candidate despite being in the administration senatorial...
Headlines
fbtw
Michael Yang, associate linked to &lsquo;web of criminal activities&rsquo;

Michael Yang, associate linked to ‘web of criminal activities’

By Shiela Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte’s presidential adviser Michael Yang and his associate Allan Lim were linked by the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with