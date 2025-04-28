^

Headlines

Philippines, New Zealand to sign VFA this week

Philstar.com
April 28, 2025 | 5:08pm
Philippines, New Zealand to sign VFA this week
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. tours New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in Malacañang on April 18, 2024.
PPA Pool Photos by The STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines and New Zealand are set to sign a status of visiting forces agreement this week, according to the New Zealand government.

New Zealand Defense Minister Judith Collins is arriving in the Philippines on Monday, April 28, to formalize the agreement that will allow the two countries' armed forces to hold joint exercises on each other's territories.

The statement by the New Zealand government released Monday quotes Collins as saying that the pact "formally sets the legal framework for engagement between our respective militaries, better facilitating ongoing cooperation, activities and exercises in each of our territories."

The final round of talks for the agreement was held in February.

The military pact builds upon previous defense cooperation between the Philippines and New Zealand, including the Mutual Logistics Supporting Arrangement signed last year and the Defense Cooperation Arrangement established in 2012.

"This agreement follows a commitment made by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon during their meeting in Manila last year," Collins said in the statement.

After signing, the agreement will still require final ratification by the Senate before taking effect.

During her visit, the New Zealand defense chief will also meet Marcos and Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro. 

Teodoro said in February that the Philippines' visiting forces agreement with New Zealand will likely "follow the same pattern" as its existing agreement with Australia. 

The Philippines is also pursuing visiting forces agreements with Canada and France. 

— Cristina Chi

