King Charles on Filipino festival attack: Dreadful, utterly tragic

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 28, 2025 | 11:42am
King Charles on Filipino festival attack: Dreadful, utterly tragic
People attend a candlelight vigil near the scene where a car drove into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu Festival on April 27, 2025 in Vancouver, Canada.
Andrew Chin / Getty Images North America via AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The United Kingdom's King Charles III has extended his condolences to the victims of the deadly vehicle attack at the Lapu Lapu Day festival in Vancouver, Canada.

The monarch, who also serves as Canada’s head of state, described the incident at the Filipino cultural celebration as a “dreadful attack and utterly tragic loss of life.”

“Both my wife and I were profoundly saddened to learn of the dreadful attack and utterly tragic loss of life in Vancouver, which took place as the Filipino community came together to mark the celebration of one of their most special festivals,” Charles said in a statement on Sunday, April 27.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to all those whose lives have been shattered by such a desperate tragedy and we send our deepest possible sympathy at a most agonizing time for so many in Canada,” he added.

The details. The attack occurred on April 27 at the intersection of East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street, around 8 p.m. local time (8 a.m. Manila time), when a vehicle drove into crowds gathered for the festival.

The incident resulted in at least 11 deaths and left more than two dozen injured, according to Vancouver police. Victims ranged in age from five to 65, and some have yet to be identified.

Authorities apprehended the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Kai-Ji Adam Lo, at the scene. He has been charged with eight counts of second-degree murder. Police said Lo has a history of mental health issues and ruled out terrorism as a motive for the attack.

'Unspeakable.' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. also expressed grief over the incident, calling it an “unspeakable tragedy.”

In a statement, Marcos said, “As your President, and as a father, I share in your grief and your anguish… The lives lost will not be forgotten.”

“The Filipino people stand together in mourning, in prayer, and in unwavering support. We will do everything in our power to bring comfort, to bring help, and to honor their memory with action,” Marcos said.

He said he has directed diplomats and staff in Vancouver to assist victims and coordinate with Canadian authorities.

The event. The Lapu Lapu Day festival, organized by the Filipino community in British Columbia, is an annual celebration honoring the Filipino hero Lapu-Lapu, known for resisting Spanish colonization. The event, which featured food trucks and traditional performances, drew thousands before it was marred by the attack.

