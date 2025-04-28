^

Headlines

No POGO repeat with digital nomad visas, says Palace

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
April 28, 2025 | 2:07pm
No POGO repeat with digital nomad visas, says Palace
A group of tourists arrive at NAIA Terminal 3.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — With President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. approving the issuance of digital nomad visas (DNV), Malacañang announced that monitoring measures will be in place during implementation, unlike the period when Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) were rampant.

With DNVs, foreigners can stay in the country for up to a year and have the option to renew their visas. During their stay, they will work remotely from within the Philippines.

“Unlike with the POGOs before, we will be securing, definitely, the processes regarding this. There will always be security features in order to protect our country from any scammers or any violations of the law,” Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said in a briefing. 

Castro also addressed concerns about digital nomads driving up the cost of living in tourist spots, saying that the Philippines would benefit economically from their presence.

“If we will have more tourists, we will definitely have more income and it will definitely also benefit the country and also the Filipino people,” Castro said. 

However, the Palace has yet to disclose estimates on how much the country’s economy could gain from the influx of digital nomads.

During the height of POGOs in the country, the influx of foreign workers drove up the cost of condominiums. After the POGOs were banned, real estate developers anticipated that condominium prices would decrease.

When asked if the Palace was considering the potential impact of digital nomads on real estate prices in the Philippines, Castro said that the government will be closely monitoring the situation.

The Palace official also mentioned that an upgrade of the ports is underway with the issuance of the DNVs.

Marcos formalized the order with Executive Order 86, providing the legal framework to allow digital nomads to stay in the country for extended periods while working remotely.

MALACAÃ±ANG

POGO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;China seizes Sandy Cay&rsquo;

‘China seizes Sandy Cay’

By Pia Lee-Brago | 15 hours ago
The Chinese coast guard has seized control of a disputed reef near a major Philippine military outpost in the South China...
Headlines
fbtw
Parents of woman linked to Que kidnap held

Parents of woman linked to Que kidnap held

By Jennifer Rendon | 15 hours ago
The alleged family of the Chinese woman linked to the kidnap-slay of steel magnate Anson Que was arrested in Boracay Island...
Headlines
fbtw
9 dead in Philippines festival road crash in Vancouver

9 dead in Philippines festival road crash in Vancouver

By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
Nine people were confirmed dead after a speeding vehicle ran over attendees of a street party in Vancouver, Canada, the Vancouver...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte lawyer told: Focus on case merits

Duterte lawyer told: Focus on case merits

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
Months away from the confirmation of charges hearing of detained former president Rodrigo Duterte at the International Criminal...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara, siblings to intensify campaign for &lsquo;Duter10&rsquo; bets

VP Sara, siblings to intensify campaign for ‘Duter10’ bets

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 2 days ago
Vice President Sara Duterte and her siblings will go full force in campaigning for the senatorial candidates of the Partido...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail

LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail

By PhilstarLIVE | 3 hours ago
The 45-day campaign period for local candidates began on Friday, March 28.
Headlines
fbtw
April 29: Fuel prices to climb again, up to P1.35 per liter

April 29: Fuel prices to climb again, up to P1.35 per liter

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
Fuel prices are set to rise again by as much as P1.35 per liter starting Tuesday, April 29, marking a second straight week...
Headlines
fbtw
King Charles on Filipino festival attack: Dreadful, utterly tragic

King Charles on Filipino festival attack: Dreadful, utterly tragic

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
Charles, who is also the monarch of Canada, described the incident in the Filipino festival as a “dreadful attack and...
Headlines
fbtw
Vancouver man charged with murder in vehicle ramming of Filipino festival crowd

Vancouver man charged with murder in vehicle ramming of Filipino festival crowd

By Cristina Chi | 4 hours ago
A 30-year-old man has been charged with multiple counts of murder after a vehicle rammed into a crowd at a Filipino festival...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with