^

Headlines

DepEd developing AI tool to screen students for disabilities

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
April 28, 2025 | 5:55pm
DepEd developing AI tool to screen students for disabilities
Students wearing face masks form a line as they enter their classroom during the opening of classes at a school in Quezon City, suburban Manila on August 22, 2022 as millions of children in the Philippines returned to school as the academic year started on August 22, with many taking their seats in classrooms for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education's newly established artificial intelligence (AI) research center is currently developing an AI tool that will help schools more easily identify students who are "at risk of disabilities."

The AI-based system, named Screening using AI-Based Assistance for Young children or SABAY, aims to automate parts of the screening process so children in need of intervention can get it earlier, the department announced in a statement on Monday, April 28.

Despite several policies promoting inclusive education over the past decade, DepEd has struggled with identifying and supporting students with disabilities. Regular classroom teachers often lack the training to assess diverse learning needs, while specialists qualified to make these assessments remain scarce nationwide. 

This gap left scores of children either undiagnosed or placed in segregated special education centers rather than inclusive classrooms — a problem that is compounded by the current shortage of more than 7,600 special education teachers nationwide. 

The new AI screening tool being developed, according to DepEd, is specifically designed to reduce the screening time and the workload of teachers.

“Through the SABAY Project, we affirm our mission that every Filipino child—regardless of ability—deserves timely support and access to quality education. We are making sure that learners with disabilities are no longer left behind,” Angara said in a statement. 

The actual tool is still in early development, said Erika Legara, managing director of DepEd's Education Center for AI Research (ECAIR).

"We're designing ways to automate parts of the screening process to help make school-level decision-making more efficient," Legara said. "The focus is on producing outputs that are interpretable and useful in real-world settings — especially where they inform how support should be extended to learners."

According to DepEd, the ECAIR team is working with the Bureau of Learning Delivery – Student Inclusion Division, special education experts, health professionals, and practitioners to finalize the AI system's architecture and design.

The department plans to begin pilot data collection in selected schools across Metro Manila before expanding the initiative to other regions.

Besides modernizing the identification of learners at risk of disabilities, DepEd said in its statement that the tool will also help improve its implementation of the Child Find System, as mandated in Republic Act 11650 or the Inclusive Education Act.

Child Find policy

In 2022, the DepEd issued guidelines directing public school teachers to actively search for and identify children in their communities who have either never attended school or are struggling with learning.

Formally called the Child Find Policy, the guidelines recognized the difficulty many families face in availing of formal diagnostic evaluations for children showing signs of disabilities or developmental delays.

While awaiting official medical evaluation, DepEd recommended that teachers administer a classroom-based activity assessment tool "to identify developmental delays, strengths, and weaknesses" of students possibly in need of intervention.

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

DEPED

EDUCATION
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Why is Manila's Cardinal Chito Tagle being billed as &lsquo;papabile'?

Why is Manila's Cardinal Chito Tagle being billed as ‘papabile'?

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
Observers have labeled Tagle the “Asian Francis” due to similarities in pastoral focus and leadership style with...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;China seizes Sandy Cay&rsquo;

‘China seizes Sandy Cay’

By Pia Lee-Brago | 19 hours ago
The Chinese coast guard has seized control of a disputed reef near a major Philippine military outpost in the South China...
Headlines
fbtw
Parents of woman linked to Que kidnap held

Parents of woman linked to Que kidnap held

By Jennifer Rendon | 19 hours ago
The alleged family of the Chinese woman linked to the kidnap-slay of steel magnate Anson Que was arrested in Boracay Island...
Headlines
fbtw
9 dead in Philippines festival road crash in Vancouver

9 dead in Philippines festival road crash in Vancouver

By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
Nine people were confirmed dead after a speeding vehicle ran over attendees of a street party in Vancouver, Canada, the Vancouver...
Headlines
fbtw
King Charles on Filipino festival attack: Dreadful, utterly tragic

King Charles on Filipino festival attack: Dreadful, utterly tragic

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
Charles, who is also the monarch of Canada, described the incident in the Filipino festival as a “dreadful attack and...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines denies China claim of seizing Sandy Cays

Philippines denies China claim of seizing Sandy Cays

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
The Philippines has accused China of falsely claiming it had taken control of a sandbank near Pag-asa Island in the South...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

By PhilstarLIVE | 3 hours ago
The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm electio...
Headlines
fbtw
No POGO repeat with digital nomad visas, says Palace

No POGO repeat with digital nomad visas, says Palace

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
With President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. approving the issuance of digital nomad visas (DNV), Malacañang announced that...
Headlines
fbtw
'Mask up': Quezon City faces 'unhealthy' air quality amid scorching heat

'Mask up': Quezon City faces 'unhealthy' air quality amid scorching heat

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 5 hours ago
With several areas in Quezon City experiencing "unhealthy" to "very unhealthy" air quality levels, residents...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with