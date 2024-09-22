^

25 dead, 13 hurt due to habagat, tropical cyclones

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 22, 2024 | 11:44am
25 dead, 13 hurt due to habagat, tropical cyclones
Personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard conducting a relief operation for residents impacted by combined effects of habagat and the recent tropical cyclones in a barangay in Negros Oriental on Sept. 16, 2024.
Philippine Coast Guard Negros Oriental / Released via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Twenty-five individuals died due to the combined effects of the enhanced southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat and the four recent tropical cyclones the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Sunday, September 22.

In its 8 a.m. advisory on Sunday, the NDRRMC said that there were 25 deaths and 13 injured individuals recorded due to the effects of habagat and tropical cyclones “Ferdie,” “Gener,” “Helen” and “Igme.”

Eight individuals were also reported missing. Of which, six were recorded in Mimaropa and two in Region 9.

The number of affected individuals residing in 1,963 barangays in 13 regions reached an estimated 1,449,293.

A total of 5,635 families, or 23,033 individuals, are currently seeking shelter in 193 evacuation centers, while an additional 9,194 families, or 40,231 individuals, are receiving assistance outside the centers.

Infrastructure damage

The NDRRMC reported infrastructure damage amounted to P22,571,500, where a total of 48 structures were damaged.

A total of 2,345 houses worth P4,035,300 were destroyed in Region 2, Region 5, Region 6, Region 7, Region 9, Region 10, Region 11, Region 12, CARAGA, BARMM, Cordillera Administrative Region.

Of these, 349 houses were totally damaged while 1,996 house were partially damaged. 

Meanwhile, out of 122 affected road sections and 14 bridges, 35 roads and five bridges remained impassable.

The weather disturbance also resulted in agricultural damage totaling P600,831,660.43, with 27,427.07 metric tons of production loss.

As of writing, P47,970,094.58 worth of assistance has been provided to 50,947 affected families.

Tropical Depression Igme exited the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) early Saturday morning.

Ferdie left PAR on September 14, followed by Gener and Helen on September 18.

These tropical cyclones intensified the southwest monsoon, causing heavy rains in several regions.

