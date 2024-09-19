Farmers hit hard as 'Ferdie' wreaks P107M in agricultural losses

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical cyclone Ferdie combined with the effects of the southwest monsoon over the past week resulted in agricultural losses amounting to P107.42 million.

The Department of Agriculture’s disaster operations center reported on Wednesday, September 18 that the adverse weather conditions caused a loss of 4,749 metric tons in agricultural products, affecting 1,327 farmers nationwide.

Rice production suffered the most significant damage, with approximately 4,340 metric tons lost, valued at P98.34 million, particularly impacting Palawan.

The agency also reported that corn production losses were valued at P6.06 million, while high-value crops incurred losses of P2.99 million. Damage to livestock and poultry, meanwhile, amounted to P29,000.

No damage or losses have been reported from cyclones Gener and Helen so far.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Laurel assured the public that there will be no food shortages.

“In terms of food, the volume of food—we’re sure that there’s food in the market, on the shelves, and nothing to worry about. I think all the industries are playing their role to provide food for everybody,” Laurel said in a mix of English and Filipino during an ambush interview with the press on September 18.