VP Sara haunted by P125-million secret funds controversy — solons

Vice President Sara Duterte answers some queries from the members of the Committee on Appropriations during the deliberations on the proposed 2025 budget for the Office of the Vice President at the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Aug. 27, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — House lawmakers said the P125-million confidential and intelligence funds (CIF) issue must have haunted Vice President Sara Duterte, especially since she refused to explain how the expenses were incurred.

“She only has herself to blame, because she’s the head of the agency. Whether it resulted in malfeasance or whatsoever, it is her responsibility and accountability to explain why these findings have been observed by COA,” Rep. Jude Acidre told reporters in a weekly briefing.

Rep. Rodge Gutierrez of party-list 1Rider echoed the same sentiments. “I think she just refuses to take accountability for all that we are looking for in Congress and exercise the power of the purse.”

La Union 1st District Rep. Paolo Ortega V said the issues Duterte are now facing are “self-inflicted,” refuting her claims of being unfairly targeted and her office defunded. “Most of what she has been saying is that she is attacking herself, it seems like it’s self-inflicted,” he said.

Assistant Majority Leader and Lanao del Sur 1st District Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong added that Duterte’s accusations of politicking are misplaced.

“I think the ones accusing us of politicking are the ones actually doing the politicking,” the Mindanao legislator said, emphasizing that budget deliberations, which Duterte snubbed on Tuesday, are a key part of lawmakers’ mandate and sworn duty. — Sheila Crisostomo, Delon Porcalla, Marc Jayson Cayabyab