^

Headlines

Businesses, workers push higher CHR budget

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
August 29, 2024 | 12:00am
Businesses, workers push higher CHR budget
Logo of Commission on Human Rights.
Commission on Human Rights

MANILA, Philippines — Employers and workers’ groups are calling on the government to increase the budget of the Commission on Human Rights to make sure it is able to monitor labor-related human rights violations.

“We propose to increase the budget of the CHR to ensure that it has adequate resources to monitor labor-related human rights violations; provide witness protection until the case is resolved and increase reparations and expedite their release to the families of victims of human rights violation,” the Leaders Forum representing employers and labor groups said in a joint statement yesterday.

The statement was signed by leaders of business groups Employers Confederation of the Philippines, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc., as well as of labor organizations Federation of Free Workers, Sentro ng mga Nagkakaisa at Progresibong Manggagawa and Trade Union Congress of the Philippines.

Under the National Expenditure Program for 2025, the proposed budget for the CHR amounts to P1.12 billion.

Aside from the push for an increase in the CHR’s budget, the groups also made a renewed call to the government to continue the investigation, prosecution and disposition of all labor-related cases affecting freedom of association and collective bargaining, without delay and in the interest of justice.

While the groups recognize the positive steps being taken by the government, including a clear policy statement against any form of violence and harassment in the workplace and a commitment to protect workers’ right to freedom of association and resolve all labor-related cases filed, they have recommendations in relation to Executive Order 23 issued last year to establish the Inter-Agency Committee (IAC) for the Protection of the Freedom of Association and Right to Organize of Workers.

The EO was issued to strengthen the coordination and facilitate the resolution of labor cases in the country.

The groups said they want the IAC to convene quarterly with employers’ and workers’ representatives in the National Tripartite Industrial Peace Council and the Leaders Forum for transparency and genuine tripartism.

The groups also called for a review of the operation of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

“We request that the continued operation of the NTF-ELCAC should be reviewed on the basis of possible redundancy or overlapping functions with other agencies,” the groups said.

vuukle comment

BUDGET

CHR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
US taking twofold stand vs China's bullying in South China Sea &ndash; coast guard admiral

US taking twofold stand vs China's bullying in South China Sea – coast guard admiral

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
The United States is employing a two-pronged approach to counter China’s aggression in the South China Sea: upholding...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte unaware why Robredo did not request 'fair budget' for OVP
play

Sara Duterte unaware why Robredo did not request 'fair budget' for OVP

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte does not believe that the budget of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) under her term should...
Headlines
fbtw
OVP budget hearing: VP Sara goes ballistic
play

OVP budget hearing: VP Sara goes ballistic

By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte went ballistic during yesterday’s House of Representatives appropriations committee hearing...
Headlines
fbtw
Guo siblings fled Philippines by &lsquo;small white boat&rsquo;

Guo siblings fled Philippines by ‘small white boat’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
Dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo and her siblings left the country using boats bound for Sabah, Malaysia last July, her sister...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ: No need for protection order vs PNP's entry to KOJC compound

DOJ: No need for protection order vs PNP's entry to KOJC compound

By Ian Laqui | 10 hours ago
The Justice department said that the PNP acted due to a warrant of arrest issued by courts against the fugitive preacher which...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Classes, work, number coding suspended due to monsoon

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
Intense rainfall over Metro Manila since Tuesday night flooded major roads, displaced residents in low-lying communities and forced the government to suspend classes, work and the number coding scheme.
Headlines
fbtw
KOJC tunnel connected to hangar

KOJC tunnel connected to hangar

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Apart from a bunker, the Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound has secret tunnels, one of which is connected to a private hangar...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ eyeing Shiela Guo as state witness

DOJ eyeing Shiela Guo as state witness

By Daphne Galvez | 1 hour ago
Shiela Guo, the purported sister of dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo, can become a state witness in the investigation into...
Headlines
fbtw
SEC revokes Lucky South 99 registration

SEC revokes Lucky South 99 registration

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission has revoked the corporate registration of Lucky South 99 Corp. for its unauthorized...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with