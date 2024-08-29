Businesses, workers push higher CHR budget

MANILA, Philippines — Employers and workers’ groups are calling on the government to increase the budget of the Commission on Human Rights to make sure it is able to monitor labor-related human rights violations.

“We propose to increase the budget of the CHR to ensure that it has adequate resources to monitor labor-related human rights violations; provide witness protection until the case is resolved and increase reparations and expedite their release to the families of victims of human rights violation,” the Leaders Forum representing employers and labor groups said in a joint statement yesterday.

The statement was signed by leaders of business groups Employers Confederation of the Philippines, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc., as well as of labor organizations Federation of Free Workers, Sentro ng mga Nagkakaisa at Progresibong Manggagawa and Trade Union Congress of the Philippines.

Under the National Expenditure Program for 2025, the proposed budget for the CHR amounts to P1.12 billion.

Aside from the push for an increase in the CHR’s budget, the groups also made a renewed call to the government to continue the investigation, prosecution and disposition of all labor-related cases affecting freedom of association and collective bargaining, without delay and in the interest of justice.

While the groups recognize the positive steps being taken by the government, including a clear policy statement against any form of violence and harassment in the workplace and a commitment to protect workers’ right to freedom of association and resolve all labor-related cases filed, they have recommendations in relation to Executive Order 23 issued last year to establish the Inter-Agency Committee (IAC) for the Protection of the Freedom of Association and Right to Organize of Workers.

The EO was issued to strengthen the coordination and facilitate the resolution of labor cases in the country.

The groups said they want the IAC to convene quarterly with employers’ and workers’ representatives in the National Tripartite Industrial Peace Council and the Leaders Forum for transparency and genuine tripartism.

The groups also called for a review of the operation of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

“We request that the continued operation of the NTF-ELCAC should be reviewed on the basis of possible redundancy or overlapping functions with other agencies,” the groups said.