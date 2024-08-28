Working permits of 2,000 POGO employees downgraded to tourist visas

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has downgraded the working visas of around 2,000 Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) workers.

During the Senate hearing on the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) budget in the Senate, BI Director Norman Tansingco said that their bureau has stopped accepting applications for 9g visas for POGO companies, which are essentially working visas that allow a foreigner to work in the Philippines.

Tansingco also said that they have denied pending applications for working visas for those applying to work for POGOs.

“We are now processing the downgrading of working visas of POGO employees. As of yesterday, we have downgraded already about 2,000 9g visas,” he said.

According to Tansingco, the BI will accept the voluntary downgrading of 9g visas until October 15 this year. From working visas, the POGO workers will only have a tourist visa.

“By October 16, we will start the cancellation of 9g visas, leading to the termination of all operations by December 31, 2024,” Tansingco said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the ban of all POGOs in the country during his third State of the Nation Address in July.

Tansingco said that with the announcement of this ban, there was no longer a reason for them to work in the Philippines. From the date that they downgrade their visas, they have 59 days to leave the country.

The downgrade of visa is for foreign nationals who were working for legally operating POGOs prior to the banning. POGO hubs that have illegal activities are subject to investigation by the proper authorities, and those apprehended in these hubs will be deported.

Up to 100,000 POGO workers face the downgrading of passports, as they have not received a new Internet Gaming License.

Tansingco admitted that there is a problem in booking tickets for them to go home. There was a shortage of flights for the POGO workers who needed to leave. However, the Filipino-Chinese Federation has offered to charter a flight to bring home the POGO workers back to China.

Committee on Finance Chair Sen. Grace Poe asked the Department of Justice to expedite this.