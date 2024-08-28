^

Headlines

Working permits of 2,000 POGO employees downgraded to tourist visas

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
August 28, 2024 | 6:15pm
Working permits of 2,000 POGO employees downgraded to tourist visas
Offshore gaming employment licenses issued to workers of internet gaming licensees (IGLs) are valid until Dec. 31.
AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has downgraded the working visas of around 2,000 Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) workers.

During the Senate hearing on the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) budget in the Senate, BI Director Norman Tansingco said that their bureau has stopped accepting applications for 9g visas for POGO companies, which are essentially working visas that allow a foreigner to work in the Philippines. 

Tansingco also said that they have denied pending applications for working visas for those applying to work for POGOs. 

“We are now processing the downgrading of working visas of POGO employees. As of yesterday, we have downgraded already about 2,000 9g visas,” he said. 

According to Tansingco, the BI will accept the voluntary downgrading of 9g visas until October 15 this year. From working visas, the POGO workers will only have a tourist visa. 

“By October 16, we will start the cancellation of 9g visas, leading to the termination of all operations by December 31, 2024,” Tansingco said.  

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the ban of all POGOs in the country during his third State of the Nation Address in July. 

Tansingco said that with the announcement of this ban, there was no longer a reason for them to work in the Philippines. From the date that they downgrade their visas, they have 59 days to leave the country. 

The downgrade of visa is for foreign nationals who were working for legally operating POGOs prior to the banning. POGO hubs that have illegal activities are subject to investigation by the proper authorities, and those apprehended in these hubs will be deported. 

Up to 100,000 POGO workers face the downgrading of passports, as they have not received a new Internet Gaming License.   

Tansingco admitted that there is a problem in booking tickets for them to go home. There was a shortage of flights for the POGO workers who needed to leave. However, the Filipino-Chinese Federation has offered to charter a flight to bring home the POGO workers back to China. 

Committee on Finance Chair Sen. Grace Poe asked the Department of Justice to expedite this. 

vuukle comment

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION

DOJ

POGO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
OVP budget hearing: VP Sara goes ballistic
play

OVP budget hearing: VP Sara goes ballistic

By Sheila Crisostomo | 19 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte went ballistic during yesterday’s House of Representatives appropriations committee hearing...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte unaware why Robredo did not request 'fair budget' for OVP
play

Sara Duterte unaware why Robredo did not request 'fair budget' for OVP

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte does not believe that the budget of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) under her term should...
Headlines
fbtw
Guo siblings fled Philippines by &lsquo;small white boat&rsquo;

Guo siblings fled Philippines by ‘small white boat’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
Dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo and her siblings left the country using boats bound for Sabah, Malaysia last July, her sister...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions for August 28 due to 'habagat'

Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions for August 28 due to 'habagat'

13 hours ago
Several classes have been called off on Wednesday amid the heavy rainfall enhanced by the southwest monsoon or habagat.
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos has &lsquo;very good&rsquo; idea on who aided Guo

President Marcos has ‘very good’ idea on who aided Guo

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
President Marcos has a “very good” idea on who helped dismissed Bamban, mayor Alice Guo leave the Philippines,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Alice Guo hasn&rsquo;t left Indonesia &mdash; Immigration

Alice Guo hasn’t left Indonesia — Immigration

By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said on Tuesday that dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo has been...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines calls for 'more dynamic' pact with US to counter China

Philippines calls for 'more dynamic' pact with US to counter China

By Michael Punongbayan | 10 hours ago
While the US has reassured its oldest Asian ally that their defense partnership is “ironclad,” Defense Secretary...
Headlines
fbtw
How did the Guo siblings escape? Officials discuss on possible exit routes

How did the Guo siblings escape? Officials discuss on possible exit routes

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
Officials are piecing together the possible escape routes taken by dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo and her siblings...
Headlines
fbtw
US open to escort Philippine resupply missions in West Philippine Sea

US open to escort Philippine resupply missions in West Philippine Sea

By Michael Punongbayan | 19 hours ago
Sending US ships to escort Philippine vessels on supply missions in the West Philippine Sea is “an entirely reasonable...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with