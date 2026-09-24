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NBI arrests individual linked to South Cotabato school shooting

Renalyn Ramirez - Philstar.com
September 24, 2026 | 4:40pm
NBI arrests individual linked to South Cotabato school shooting
Teachers raised the Philippine flag at half-mast at Banga National High School in Banga, South Cotabato, to express sympathy for the three students who died in a shooting incident on the school campus on Sept. 18, 2026.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) claimed on Thursday, September 24 that it had arrested an individual allegedly linked to the school shooting incident in South Cotabato.

During the Senate budget hearing of the Department of Justice (DOJ) and its attached agencies, NBI Director Melvin Matibag reported that they nabbed the individual in an operation on Wednesday, September 23.

“Yesterday we’re able to get hold of one of the individuals who is somehow related to what happened in South Cotabato,” Matibag said in mixed English and Filipino. 

Matibag did not disclose other details regarding the arrest, but added that they also apprehended one suspected online groomer from Cebu. 

“With the help of the NPS (National Prosecution Service) and DOJ (Department of Justice), we will be processing it today,” Matibag said. 

Three students died and eight others were wounded in the school shooting incident in South Cotabato on September 18. Among the fatalities is the 16-year-old Grade 9 student who used his father’s handgun in the act. 

Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla earlier said on Wednesday that authorities were already pursuing an individual who allegedly encouraged the shooter to commit violence.

According to Remulla, the suspected individual is telling students that their act of violence will be recognized and glorified. 

Meanwhile, Matibag said going after the suspects who influence young people into nihilistic violent extremism (NVE) would be faster with the use of certain cybersecurity tools

The NBI is seeking P1 billion confidential funds for the procurement of tools and equipment that Matibag said should be considered as the agency’s “trade secret” in its efforts to resolve cybercrimes. 

“Nand’yan naman po ‘yung tools na ‘yan. Ang sa akin lang po, it should not go to the ordinary procurement, because that is something that is somehow like a trade secret for law enforcement,” Matibag said.

(The tools are there. Just in my opinion, it should not go to the ordinary procurement, because that is something that is somehow like a trade secret for law enforcement.)

NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESIGATION

SOUTH COTABATO SCHOOL SHOOTING
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