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Bill extending terms of barangay, SK officials sent to Malacañang

Philstar.com
September 24, 2026 | 4:43pm
Bill extending terms of barangay, SK officials sent to MalacaÃ±ang
President Marcos delivers a speech before departing for Cambodia for a State Visit, following the invitation of His Majesty King Norodom Sihamoni on Sept. 7, 2025.
Presidential Communications Office via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The bill extending the term of barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials from four to five years is now up for the president's signature, Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian said Thursday, September 4.

The bill is an amendment of Republic Act 12232 and reschedules the upcoming November 2026 polls to 2028.

"Pinadala na namin kay presidente, and sa pagkaalam ko walang balita na i-veto niya," Gatchalian told reporters on Sept. 24. (We've sent it to the president, and as far as I know, there's no word that he'll veto it.)

Senate Bill 2387 postpones the polls to November 2028 and schedules elections every five years after that.

The Senate approved the bill on September 14 by a 13-5 vote. The House adopted the Senate version on September 16, skipping the bicameral conference committee.

On Wednesday, Marcos said the bill had not yet reached his office and that he had not decided whether to postpone the polls. 

In the meantime, the Commission on Elections has continued with the preparations for the polls. Filing of certificates of candidacy will start September 28. 

If signed, the bill would be the second postponement in two years. 

In August 2025, Marcos signed Republic Act 12232, which moved the elections from December 2025 to November 2026. 

The last Barangay and SK polls were held in October 2023.
 
The president has 30 days from receiving a bill to sign or veto it. No action means the bill will lapse into law.

CONGRESS

MARCOS

PALACE
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