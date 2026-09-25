Marcos signs law postponing 2026 barangay, SK elections

Women cast their vote at Pasong Tamo Elementary School in Quezon City during the automated mock barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections on August 8, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed the bill postponing the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on November 2, according to Malacañang.

The approval of Republic Act No. 12326 was announced by Palace Press Office Claire Castro in a press briefing on Friday, September 25, at Batac City, Ilocos Norte.

The newly approved law moved the elections to the first Monday of November 2028 and extended the terms of village officers from four to five years.

“Nakita po ng mga mambabatas natin; nakita rin po ng Pangulo kung gaano ba kahalaga sa ngayon ang papel ng mga barangay officials,” Castro said.

(Our lawmakers and even the president saw how important the roles of our barangay officials are.)

Castro added that the president considered the roles of barangay officials in conducting programs on crime prevention and flood mitigation.

“Kailangan po natin sila ngayon. So kung magkakaroon po ng election, mahihirapan po tayong makapagpatupad ng mga ganitong klase ng programa,” Castro said.

(We need them now. So if there will be an election, we will be having difficulty implementing these programs.)

In a statement online, Marcos said his approval of the postponement extends barangay officials' duty to their constituents.

"Hindi ito dagdag na panahon sa puwesto. Dagdag itong panahon ng pananagutan sa taumbayan," Marcos said.

(This is not additional time in office. This is additional time to be accountable to people.)