Alice Guo removed from office amid POGO hub scandal

Bamban Mayor Alice Guo attends a Senate hearing on alleged human trafficking and POGO operations on May 22, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Ombudsman has dismissed suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo from service due to her alleged involvement in the illegal activities of a Philippine offshore gaming operation (POGO) hub in Bamban, Tarlac.

“Needless to stress, when respondent Guo started to discharge her duties and responsibilities as Municipal Mayor, she remained to be the real, true and actual President of Baofu Land Development, Inc., and stands to benefit from the continued operations Hongsheng and Zun Yuan,” the Ombudsman’s resolution dated August 12 read.

The Ombudsman raised several concerns with Guo's actions both before and during her tenure as mayor. These actions include:

Acquiring land in 2019 that became the Baofu compound

Pushing for the reclassification of this land from agricultural to residential/commercial use

Obtaining transfer titles in favor of Baofu Land Development Inc., a company she founded

Securing a Letter of No Objection for Hongsheng Gaming Technology and failing to revoke permits for Hongsheng and Zun Yuan despite legal violations

The Ombudsman noted that the actions suggest a deliberate intent to breach laws or ignore established regulations.

In June, the Ombudsman issued a preventive suspension on Guo for permitting the issuance of POGO hub permits without meeting requirements.

The Ombudsman also found the local Sangguniang Bayan officials guilty of conduct prejudicial to the best interest of service. They are to face a three-month suspension.

The officials affected are Edwin Campo, Adenn Sigua, Leonardo Anunciacion, Johny Sales, Jayson Galang, Nikko Balilo, Ernesto Salting, Jose Salting Jr., Robin Mangiliman, Jose Casmo Aguilar, Mary Lacsamana, and Ranier Rivera.

On July 29, the Office of the Solicitor General filed a quo warranto petition before a Manila Regional Trial Court seeking to remove the embattled mayor from her post.

Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra said that the quo warranto petition will proceed regardless of the Ombudsman’s dismissal order.

If successful, Guo would be disqualified from holding any public office in the future.

Guevarra also pointed out that Guo may appeal the Ombudsman’s dismissal order.

The embattled mayor is also facing non-bailable trafficking in persons charges before the Department of Justice.

She and three other incorporators of Baofu waived the right to answer the charges as they did not appear in the agency’s preliminary investigation on June 3.

On Tuesday, the Commission on Elections issued a subpoena to Guo regarding a material misrepresentation case filed against her on August 6.