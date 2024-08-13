^

Headlines

Alice Guo removed from office amid POGO hub scandal

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
August 13, 2024 | 5:58pm
Alice Guo removed from office amid POGO hub scandal
Bamban Mayor Alice Guo attends a Senate hearing on alleged human trafficking and POGO operations on May 22, 2023.
The STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Ombudsman has dismissed suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo from service due to her alleged involvement in the illegal activities of a Philippine offshore gaming operation (POGO) hub in Bamban, Tarlac.

“Needless to stress, when respondent Guo started to discharge her duties and responsibilities as Municipal Mayor, she remained to be the real, true and actual President of Baofu Land Development, Inc., and stands to benefit from the continued operations Hongsheng and Zun Yuan,” the Ombudsman’s resolution dated August 12 read. 

The Ombudsman raised several concerns with Guo's actions both before and during her tenure as mayor. These actions include:

  • Acquiring land in 2019 that became the Baofu compound
  • Pushing for the reclassification of this land from agricultural to residential/commercial use
  • Obtaining transfer titles in favor of Baofu Land Development Inc., a company she founded
  • Securing a Letter of No Objection for Hongsheng Gaming Technology and failing to revoke permits for Hongsheng and Zun Yuan despite legal violations

The Ombudsman noted that the actions suggest a deliberate intent to breach laws or ignore established regulations.

In June, the Ombudsman issued a preventive suspension on Guo for permitting the issuance of POGO hub permits without meeting requirements.

The Ombudsman also found the local Sangguniang Bayan officials guilty of conduct prejudicial to the best interest of service. They are to face a three-month suspension.

The officials affected are Edwin Campo, Adenn Sigua, Leonardo Anunciacion, Johny Sales, Jayson Galang, Nikko Balilo, Ernesto Salting, Jose Salting Jr., Robin Mangiliman, Jose Casmo Aguilar, Mary Lacsamana, and Ranier Rivera.

On July 29, the Office of the Solicitor General filed a quo warranto petition before a Manila Regional Trial Court seeking to remove the embattled mayor from her post. 

Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra said that the quo warranto petition will proceed regardless of the Ombudsman’s dismissal order.

If successful, Guo would be disqualified from holding any public office in the future.

Guevarra also pointed out that Guo may appeal the Ombudsman’s dismissal order.

The embattled mayor is also facing non-bailable trafficking in persons charges before the Department of Justice.

She and three other incorporators of Baofu waived the right to answer the charges as they did not appear in the agency’s preliminary investigation on June 3.

On Tuesday, the Commission on Elections issued a subpoena to Guo regarding a material misrepresentation case filed against her on August 6.

vuukle comment

ALICE GUO

BAMBAN

DISMISSAL

OFFICE OF THE OMBUDSMAN

OMBUDSMAN

PHILIPPINE OFFSHORE GAMING OPERATORS

POGO

SOLICITOR GENERAL

SUSPENSION

TARLAC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
No surprise if VP Sara faces impeachment &mdash; lawmaker

No surprise if VP Sara faces impeachment — lawmaker

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
Key members of the House of Representatives have dismissed rumors that the lower chamber is readying an impeachment case against...
Headlines
fbtw
Paolo Duterte wants routine drug tests from president, elected officials

Paolo Duterte wants routine drug tests from president, elected officials

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
Rep. Paolo Duterte (Davao City, 1st District) on Monday filed a bill that will require all elected and appointed officials,...
Headlines
fbtw
DBM chief disputes budget mishandling claims of Sara

DBM chief disputes budget mishandling claims of Sara

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman yesterday disputed Vice President Sara Duterte’s claim that the 2024 General Approriations...
Headlines
fbtw
Heroes&rsquo; parade for Yulo, Olympians moved to Wednesday

Heroes’ parade for Yulo, Olympians moved to Wednesday

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
Filipino gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo will receive a Presidential Medal of Merit while other athletes who...
Headlines
fbtw
Viral photo of Sara Duterte at airport not from MIAA &mdash; DOTr chief

Viral photo of Sara Duterte at airport not from MIAA — DOTr chief

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Bautista clarified that the photo of the vice president was not taken from the airport's CCTV (closed-circuit television)...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Comelec subpoenas Alice Guo for material misrepresentation

Comelec subpoenas Alice Guo for material misrepresentation

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
Suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo’s troubles continue to mount as the Commission on Election on Tuesday issued her a...
Headlines
fbtw
Writ of amparo needed for abducted green activists &mdash; CA justice

Writ of amparo needed for abducted green activists — CA justice

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
Despite the nearly unanimous decision of the Court of Appeals to dismiss the application for protective writs for abducted...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate passes bill creating dev't roadmap for livestock, poultry, dairy industry

Senate passes bill creating dev't roadmap for livestock, poultry, dairy industry

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
The Senate passed on the third and final reading a bill creating a national roadmap to bolster the local livestock, poultry and...
Headlines
fbtw
Earth registers hottest July on record &mdash; US agency

Earth registers hottest July on record — US agency

11 hours ago
Last month was the hottest July on record, making it the fourteenth straight record-breaking month, a US environmental agency...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with