PNP ordered to remove barricades around KOJC compound

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
August 27, 2024 | 6:44pm
This photo shows policemen from Philippine National Police Region XI surrounding a structure inside the compound owned by fugitive doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy.
MANILA, Philippines — The Davao City Regional Trial Court Branch 15 on Wednesday directed the Police Regional Office 11, to remove the barriers that block the access to the compound owned by fugitive doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy. 

The court issued a temporary protection order ordering the Philippine National police to remove “all forms of barricades, barriers and blockades” around the compound which hinders the “religious, academic and proprietary rights” of the Quiboloy-aligned petitioners.

The order stemmed from the petition of Quiboloy’s “church” Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) and Jose Maria College Foundation on July 1, asking the court to issue a writ of amparo.

A writ of amparo is a protection or “remedy” available to individuals “whose right to life, liberty and property” are threatened. 

On the same day the petition was filed, the Regional Trial Court said that it did not see an urgent need for a temporary protection order to be issued.

However, on August 24, the PNP Region XI used 2,000 of its personnel to serve the arrest warrant within KOJC compound.  

This prompted the court to order the police to halt its activities, saying that the restrictions and control by the police trampled the constitutionally guaranteed rights of the petitioners.

However, there is no mention in the order that quashes the warrant of arrest or the discontinuation of police operations against Quiboloy.

"This does not deter the service of the warrant," Supreme Court spokesperson Camille Ting said in a message to reporters.

Quiboloy is believed to be inside the KOJC compound after the police discovered multiple heartbeats from a supposed bunker underneath it. 

He has been wanted by the authorities since April 2023 after being charged for child and sexual abuse.

The preacher who styles himself the “Appointed Son of God” also has a warrant for qualified trafficking in persons issued by a court in Pasig City. 

Quiboloy likewise has warrants in the United States for different criminal charges. 

