Filipinos in Lebanon urged: Leave country immediately as tensions escalate

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
August 17, 2024 | 11:39am
Fire sweep over the Marjayoun plain in southern Lebanon near the border with Israel after being hit by Israeli shelling on August 16, 2024, amid the ongoing cross-border clashes between Israeli troops and Hezbollah fighters.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Embassy in Lebanon has urged all Filipino citizens to evacuate the country immediately while the Beirut airport remains operational amid fears of all-out war between Iran-backed group Hezbollah and Israel.

"The Philippine Embassy in Lebanon strongly urges all Filipino citizens to leave Lebanon immediately while the airport remains operational," the agency's advisory released on late Friday night (Manila time) read. 

"We advise all Filipino nationals to prioritize their safety and depart the country as soon as possible," it added.

For Filipinos who cannot evacuate Lebanon, they were advised to transfer to safer locations outside of Beirut, South Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley, where the security situation is particularly volatile. 

“If you are unable to leave Lebanon, we strongly recommend that you evacuate to safer areas,” the embassy said.

The agency announced that they are facilitating the repatriation for Filipinos wishing to return to the Philippines.

The following contact numbers were provided for assistance:

  • Documented and undocumented overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs): +961 79110729
  • OFWs with permanent resident status: +961 70858086.

"The safety and security of every Filipino citizen is our top priority. We urge you to act swiftly and follow the above instructions to ensure your safety," the embassy said.

Fears of a major escalation skyrocketed after an Israeli strike last month on Beirut's southern suburbs killed Fuad Shukr, one of Hezbollah's top commanders, hours before an attack in Tehran, blamed on Israel, killed Hamas's political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Since Israel and Hezbollah last went to war in 2006, the pro-Iran militant group has increased its military strength, according to analysts.

On Friday, Hezbollah released a video showing what appeared to be underground tunnels and large missile launchers. — with a report from Agence France-Presse

ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT

OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS
