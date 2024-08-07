^

San Beda Alabang to serve as 2024 Bar Exams headquarters — Supreme Court

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
August 7, 2024 | 7:37pm
This file photo shows the Supreme Court of the Philippines in Manila.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court on Wednesday announced that San Beda College Alabang will once again serve as the national headquarters for the 2024 Bar Examinations. 

This is the second time the Muntinlupa-based school was chosen by the high court to be the exams’ headquarters to monitor the nationwide examinations for aspiring lawyers.

It served as the national headquarters for Bar examinations last year that yielded a 36.77% passing rate. 

Its campus will also serve as a testing site along with five other locations in the National Capital Region.

On July 31, the Supreme Court announced the locations of local testing centers for the takers of the Bar Exams.

It said that there are six testing centers in the National Capital Region, two in Luzon, three in Visayas and two in Mindanao.

The full list of the local testing centers nationwide can be found here.

The exams are scheduled for September 8 and 15, both falling on Sunday, while September 11 is set for Wednesday.

This year’s examinations will cover  the following six core subjects: Political and Public International Law (15%); Commercial and Taxation Laws (20%); Civil Law (20%); Labor Law and Social Legislation (10%); Criminal Law (10%); and Remedial Law, Legal and Judicial Ethics with Practical Exercises (25%).

BAR EXAMINATIONS

BAR EXAMS

SUPREME COURT
