LIST: Local testing centers for the 2024 Bar Examinations

This file photo shows the Supreme Court of the Philippines in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court on Wednesday released the locations for local testing centers for the upcoming 2024 Bar Examinations on September.

In the latest bulletin released by the high court, it said that there are six LTCs in the National Capital Region (NCR), two LTCs in Luzon, three LTCs in Visayas and two LTCs in Mindanao.

The following are the LTCs per region:

NCR

University of the Philippines-Diliman

University of Santo Tomas

San Beda University

Manila Adventist College

University of the Philippines-Bonifacio Global City

San Beda College-Alabang

Luzon

Saint Louis University

University of Nueva Caceres

Visayas

University of San Jose-Recoletos

Central Philippine University

Dr. V. Orestes Romualdez Educational Foundation

Mindanao

Xavier University

Ateneo de Davao University

Eligible applicants can choose their preferred venue using the Bar Applicant Registration Information System and Tech Assistance (BARISTA).

“The examinees can check their assigned LTCs in the Bar Applicant Registration System and Tech Assistance (BARISTA),” the court said in a statement.

The exams are scheduled for September 8 and 15, both falling on Sundays, while September 11 is set for Wednesday.

During the 2023 Bar examinations, a total of 3,891 out of 10,791 examinees passed, yielding a passing rate of 36.77%.