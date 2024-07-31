LIST: Local testing centers for the 2024 Bar Examinations
MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court on Wednesday released the locations for local testing centers for the upcoming 2024 Bar Examinations on September.
In the latest bulletin released by the high court, it said that there are six LTCs in the National Capital Region (NCR), two LTCs in Luzon, three LTCs in Visayas and two LTCs in Mindanao.
The following are the LTCs per region:
NCR
- University of the Philippines-Diliman
- University of Santo Tomas
- San Beda University
- Manila Adventist College
- University of the Philippines-Bonifacio Global City
- San Beda College-Alabang
Luzon
- Saint Louis University
- University of Nueva Caceres
Visayas
- University of San Jose-Recoletos
- Central Philippine University
- Dr. V. Orestes Romualdez Educational Foundation
Mindanao
- Xavier University
- Ateneo de Davao University
Eligible applicants can choose their preferred venue using the Bar Applicant Registration Information System and Tech Assistance (BARISTA).
“The examinees can check their assigned LTCs in the Bar Applicant Registration System and Tech Assistance (BARISTA),” the court said in a statement.
The exams are scheduled for September 8 and 15, both falling on Sundays, while September 11 is set for Wednesday.
During the 2023 Bar examinations, a total of 3,891 out of 10,791 examinees passed, yielding a passing rate of 36.77%.
