DOE’s energy management website hacked, defaced

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Energy’s (DOE) website the Government Energy Management Program was “hacked and defaced” on Saturday evening, the agency said on Sunday.

In a statement, it said that the incident occured at 6 p.m. on July 27.

The DOE said that the website has been taken offline following the security breach.

“We immediately took the system offline and began closely coordinating with the Philippine National Computer Emergency Response Team and the system's developer to address the possible vulnerabilities of the website,” the DOE said in a statement on Sunday afternoon.

“We assure you that the DOE is committed to keeping its systems secure and will continue to upgrade these systems,” it added.

As of writing, the website has yet to be fully operational.