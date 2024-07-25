^

Headlines

Body of MT Terra Nova crewman found — PCG

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 25, 2024 | 5:43pm
Body of MT Terra Nova crewman found â�� PCG
The Philippine Coast Guard respond to the capsizing and sinking of the MT Terra Nova on July 25, 2024.
Philippine Coast Guard / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The body of the missing crewman from the MT Terra Nova has been recovered, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said on Thursday. 

The MT Terra Nova capsized and sank in the waters of Bataan shortly past midnight today. A total of 16 out of 17 crew members were rescued from the sinking.  

“At around 3PM today, 25 July 2024, the BRP Melchora Aquino (MRRV-9702) has located the body of MT Terra Nova's missing crew in the vicinity waters off Limay, Bataan,” the PCG said on its Facebook page. 

The oil tanker carried 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel oil, which had already begun leaking into the waters of Bataan and Manila Bay. The PCG deployed three 44-meter multi-role response vessels to contain the oil spill. 

“The PCG sets an operational target of seven days to finish siphoning the oil from the sunken tanker to stop further spread,” CG Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan said. 

According to PCG spokesperson CG Rear Admiral Armando Balilo, siphoning the oil spill will not be too technical.   

“The vessel sunk 34 meters deep, which is considerably shallow. Siphoning will not be very technical and can be done quickly to protect the vicinity waters of Bataan and Manila Bay against environmental, social, economic, financial, and political impacts,” he said. 

Balilo also said that there was no storm warning signal hoisted over Bataan when the  MT Terra Novan departed from Limay, Bataan. As a result, the PCG said that the rules and regulations were not violated by the tanker. 

Environmental assessment 

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had earlier ordered environmental and science agencies to assess the oil spill’s impact on the environment. 

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources said that it has ordered the deployment of a survey vessel to help determine the location of the tanker. 

“Ang immediate na kailangan po nating malaman ay ang location ng vessel at kung ano ang structural condition nito in order for us to understand and anticipate the dispersion of the oil,” DENR Secretary Maria Antonia "Toni" Yulo-Loyzaga said at a briefing in Bataan with local authorities. 

(The immediate necessity is to find out the location of the vessel and its structural condition in order for us to understand and anticipate the dispersion of the oil.) 

She also said that the agency is mapping the ecosystems that may have been affected by the oil spill once the vessel is found. 

vuukle comment

OIL SPILL

PCG
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Vice President Sara, family fly to Germany

Vice President Sara, family fly to Germany

By Rudy Santos | 19 hours ago
As the Philippines grapples with the devastation caused by Typhoon Carina and monsoon rains, Vice President Sara Duterte and...
Headlines
fbtw
Metro Manila placed under state of calamity

Metro Manila placed under state of calamity

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
Relentless rain drenched much of Luzon yesterday, triggering floods in Metro Manila and landslides in mountainous northern...
Headlines
fbtw

Carina kills 5 in Batangas; 4 still missing

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
At least five people died in Batangas due to heavy rains and landslides brought by Typhoon Carina.
Headlines
fbtw
Work, classes suspended today

Work, classes suspended today

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
Malacañang suspended work in government and classes in all levels in Metro Manila as well as in Central Luzon and Calabarzon...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. orders swift assistance to flooded, isolated areas

Marcos Jr. orders swift assistance to flooded, isolated areas

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
President Marcos ordered on Wednesday the swift release of assistance, especially to areas isolated due to flooding brought...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PCG probes oil tanker disaster as Marcos calls for environmental assessment

PCG probes oil tanker disaster as Marcos calls for environmental assessment

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard is probing if recent weather systems are to blame for the capsizing of the MT Terra Nova, which...
Headlines
fbtw
'Carina' aftermath: Marikina rushes to secure antibiotics amid record flood evacuations

'Carina' aftermath: Marikina rushes to secure antibiotics amid record flood evacuations

4 hours ago
The Department of Health (DOH)'s doxycycline supply is not enough for flood-affected individuals from Super Typhoon...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Carina&rsquo; out of PAR; monsoon rains linger

‘Carina’ out of PAR; monsoon rains linger

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi), now weakened, exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility late Thursday morning,...
Headlines
fbtw
Tanker carrying 1.4 million liters of oil capsizes in Manila Bay
play

Tanker carrying 1.4 million liters of oil capsizes in Manila Bay

9 hours ago
A Philippine-flagged tanker carrying 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel oil capsized and sank off Manila on Thursday,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with