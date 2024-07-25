^

Climate and Environment

Tanker carrying 1.4 million liters of oil capsizes in Manila Bay

Philstar.com
July 25, 2024 | 10:40am
Tanker carrying 1.4 million liters of oil capsizes in Manila Bay
Satellite image shows Manila Bay
Google Earth

MANILA, Philippines — A Philippine-flagged tanker carrying 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel oil capsized and sank in waters off Manila on Thursday, authorities said, as they sought to contain a spill.

"We were able to rescue 16 out of 17 crew, one is missing," Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista told a briefing.

Strong winds and high waves were hampering response efforts, Bautista said.

The vessel sank in Manila Bay, nearly seven kilometers (4.3 miles) off Limay municipality in Bataan province, near the capital, in the early hours of Thursday.

The MT Terra Nova "capsized and eventually submerged", the Philippine Coast Guard said in a report.

The coast guard said it was investigating "if there was an existing weather disturbance in the vicinity waters when the maritime incident occurred."

An oil slick has been detected and marine environmental protection personnel mobilised to help contain it.

vuukle comment

MANILA BAY

OIL SPILL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Philippines-US nuclear deal for 'peaceful uses' takes effect
July 9, 2024 - 2:52pm

Philippines-US nuclear deal for 'peaceful uses' takes effect

By Cristina Chi | July 9, 2024 - 2:52pm
The deal between the Philippines and the United States that will allow Washington to export nuclear technology to Manila for...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
June hottest on record, beating 2023 high &mdash; EU climate monitor
July 8, 2024 - 10:22am

June hottest on record, beating 2023 high — EU climate monitor

By Chloé Farand | July 8, 2024 - 10:22am
Last month was the hottest June on record across the globe, the EU's climate monitor said Monday, capping half a year of wild...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
'Not the end of the world', says data scientist on the big issues
July 7, 2024 - 3:19pm

'Not the end of the world', says data scientist on the big issues

By Ivan Couronne | July 7, 2024 - 3:19pm
Humanity has made great strides in recent decades: air is cleaner; poverty, deforestation and childhood mortality have fallen;...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Apayao province gets UNESCO recognition for forest conservation
July 6, 2024 - 5:47pm

Apayao province gets UNESCO recognition for forest conservation

By Artemio Dumlao | July 6, 2024 - 5:47pm
Apayao province received international recognition as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve for its outstanding efforts in conserving...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Painting roofs white helps lower city heat, studies say
July 5, 2024 - 6:11pm

Painting roofs white helps lower city heat, studies say

By Delphine Paysant | July 5, 2024 - 6:11pm
White or reflective paint is more effective at cooling cities than covering roofs in solar panels or greenery, scientists...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 million people &mdash; report
July 2, 2024 - 6:16pm

Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 million people — report

July 2, 2024 - 6:16pm
Halving food waste could cut climate-warming emissions and end undernourishment for 153 million people globally, the OECD...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with