Tanker carrying 1.4 million liters of oil capsizes in Manila Bay

MANILA, Philippines — A Philippine-flagged tanker carrying 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel oil capsized and sank in waters off Manila on Thursday, authorities said, as they sought to contain a spill.

"We were able to rescue 16 out of 17 crew, one is missing," Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista told a briefing.

Strong winds and high waves were hampering response efforts, Bautista said.

The vessel sank in Manila Bay, nearly seven kilometers (4.3 miles) off Limay municipality in Bataan province, near the capital, in the early hours of Thursday.

The MT Terra Nova "capsized and eventually submerged", the Philippine Coast Guard said in a report.

The coast guard said it was investigating "if there was an existing weather disturbance in the vicinity waters when the maritime incident occurred."

An oil slick has been detected and marine environmental protection personnel mobilised to help contain it.