^

Headlines

Vice President Sara says no to Cabinet post? OK, says President Marcos

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
July 20, 2024 | 12:00am
Vice President Sara says no to Cabinet post? OK, says President Marcos
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte on January 25, 2024.
STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos yesterday said he respects the decision of Vice President Sara Duterte not to accept another Cabinet post under his administration.

“OK. I don’t need to react. That’s her decision,” Marcos told reporters on the sidelines of the distribution of financial assistance to El Niño-hit farmers and fisherfolk in Apayao. 

Duterte resigned as secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd) and co-vice chairperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict on June 19. 

Sonny Angara, who tendered his resignation as a member of the Senate on Thursday, took over the DepEd leadership during turnover ceremonies at the agency’s central office in Pasig City on the same day.

In a media interview following the event, the Vice President said she no longer has any interest in serving in Marcos’ Cabinet “in other capacities.”

Asked whether her resignation had something to do with her spat with First Lady Liza Marcos, Duterte said: “No, the First Lady had nothing to do with this as she has nothing to do with my and President Marcos’ jobs.”

The First Lady revealed in April that she had come to view Duterte negatively because the Vice President laughed when her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, called Marcos bangag or high on drugs during a rally in Davao City.The Vice President revealed that her reason for leaving the post was personal and political.

“It’s a long story. We need a sit-down for the reasons. There’s a personal (element) between me and President Marcos which stems from our agreement before I agreed to run as his Vice President.

There’s an element involving work and one involving the nation,” Duterte said in Filipino, without elaborating.The President, in a previous interview, said Duterte did not say why she quit her post.

Duterte’s resignation came amid souring relationship between her family and the Marcoses.

While she is no longer part of the Cabinet, the Vice President had said she maintains a “friendly” personal relationship with the President.

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

FARMER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
House of Representatives' website down during global IT outage

House of Representatives' website down during global IT outage

9 hours ago
(Updated) The website of the House of Representatives went offline on Friday as a major cyber outage affected computer-reliant...
Headlines
fbtw
China activates 'emergency mechanism' after arrest of 79 workers in Bulacan

China activates 'emergency mechanism' after arrest of 79 workers in Bulacan

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
The Chinese embassy in Manila "immediately activated" its "emergency mechanism" after at least 79 Chinese nationals were apprehended...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI nabs 79 Chinese in Bulacan factory raid

NBI nabs 79 Chinese in Bulacan factory raid

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
The National Bureau of Investigation apprehended at least 79 Chinese nationals in a raid on a factory in San Jose del Monte,...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to sign New Government Procurement Act ahead of SONA

Marcos to sign New Government Procurement Act ahead of SONA

By Jean Mangaluz | 10 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to sign the New Government Procurement Act on Saturday in Malacañan Palace....
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA monitoring 2 LPAs

PAGASA monitoring 2 LPAs

14 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) is monitoring two low pressure areas...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
United States, Philippines hold 1st cyber-digital security talks

United States, Philippines hold 1st cyber-digital security talks

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 hour ago
The United States and the Philippines held their first Cyber-Digital Policy Dialogue to advance an open, interoperable, reliable...
Headlines
fbtw
Senator questions legality of PhilHealth fund transfer

Senator questions legality of PhilHealth fund transfer

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
Sen. Bong Go is questioning the legality of the Department of Finance (DOF)’s order to have the P89.9 billion in excess...
Headlines
fbtw

Philippines ready to talk with Vietnam on continental shelf

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 hour ago
The Philippines is ready to talk with Vietnam to seek measures for a mutually beneficial solution after Hanoi filed a claim with the United Nations for an extended continental shelf (ECS) in the South China Sea,...
Headlines
fbtw
Southwest monsoon, LPA claim 7 lives

Southwest monsoon, LPA claim 7 lives

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 hour ago
Intense rains caused by the southwest monsoon and a low-pressure area (LPA) have claimed the lives of at least seven persons...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with