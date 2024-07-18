Cruise Visa Waiver Program launched to boost Philippine cruise tourism portfolio

The launch of the Cruise Visa Waiver Program on July 16, 2024 at the TIEZA Multi-Purpose Hall.

MANILA, Philippines — To enhance its priority tourism portfolio, the Department of Tourism (DOT) launched the Cruise Visa Waiver (CVW) Program on Tuesday in a bid to position the Philippines as a leading cruise destination in Asia.

The program, which seeks to streamline visa processes and attract more tourists and international cruise ships to the country, was launched in partnership with Department of Justice and the Bureau of Immigration at the TIEZA Multi-Purpose Hall.

Eligible tourists may apply for the waiver at the BI e-services portal at https://e-services.immigration.gov.ph.

Applicants must arrive and depart via cruise ship, be handled by a BI-accredited cruise tour operator, and hold a passport valid for at least six months from their arrival date.

For BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, the CVW Program is more than just a policy change.

“It is a testament to the government's proactive approach to economic transformation. This initiative, which allows visa-required nationals vacationing on board cruise ships to enter the Philippines more conveniently, represents a major step toward achieving the Bagong Pilipinas goal envisioned by President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr.,” Tansingco said.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco concurred, saying it is helpful in opening up the country to tourists.

“It is imperative for us to fully harness the potential of our destinations, as well as to open up opportunities to all of our region's provinces, cities, and municipalities. Therefore, the cruise visa waiver program allowing the Philippines to become more accessible, welcoming, and attractive to the world is a welcome initiative," Frasco said.

The Department of Justice also welcomed the launch of CVW, highlighting the government’s commitment to facilitating seamless travel experiences.

“Visa-required nationals onboard cruise ship vessels arriving in the Philippines will now be able to secure entry visas faster and more conveniently," Assistant Secretary Gran-Ong said.

The DOT earlier said it is prioritizing cruise tourism in terms of promotion of the niche product. The new initiative is also in line with the National Cruise Tourism Development Strategy and Action Plan.

As part of boosting cruise tourism, the Philippines welcomed over 120 cruise calls in 2023, showcasing 33 destinations across the country.

In October last year, the country also won the Asia’s Best Cruise Destination 2023 at the World Cruise Awards. — Rosette Adel