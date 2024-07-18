^

Headlines

Cruise Visa Waiver Program launched to boost Philippine cruise tourism portfolio

Philstar.com
July 18, 2024 | 10:51am
Cruise Visa Waiver Program launched to boost Philippine cruise tourism portfolio
The launch of the Cruise Visa Waiver Program on July 16, 2024 at the TIEZA Multi-Purpose Hall.
DOT / Released

MANILA, Philippines — To enhance its priority tourism portfolio, the Department of Tourism (DOT) launched the Cruise Visa Waiver (CVW) Program on Tuesday in a bid to position the Philippines as a leading cruise destination in Asia.

The program, which seeks to streamline visa processes and attract more tourists and international cruise ships to the country, was launched in partnership with Department of Justice and the Bureau of Immigration at the TIEZA Multi-Purpose Hall.

Eligible tourists may apply for the waiver at the BI e-services portal at https://e-services.immigration.gov.ph.

Applicants must arrive and depart via cruise ship, be handled by a BI-accredited cruise tour operator, and hold a passport valid for at least six months from their arrival date.

For BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, the CVW Program is more than just a policy change.

“It is a testament to the government's proactive approach to economic transformation. This initiative, which allows visa-required nationals vacationing on board cruise ships to enter the Philippines more conveniently, represents a major step toward achieving the Bagong Pilipinas goal envisioned by President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr.,” Tansingco said.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco concurred, saying it is helpful in opening up the country to tourists.

“It is imperative for us to fully harness the potential of our destinations, as well as to open up opportunities to all of our region's provinces, cities, and municipalities. Therefore, the cruise visa waiver program allowing the Philippines to become more accessible, welcoming, and attractive to the world is a welcome initiative," Frasco said.

The Department of Justice also welcomed the launch of CVW, highlighting the government’s commitment to facilitating seamless travel experiences.

“Visa-required nationals onboard cruise ship vessels arriving in the Philippines will now be able to secure entry visas faster and more conveniently," Assistant Secretary Gran-Ong said.

The DOT earlier said it is prioritizing cruise tourism in terms of promotion of the niche product. The new initiative is also in line with the National Cruise Tourism Development Strategy and Action Plan.

As part of boosting cruise tourism, the Philippines welcomed over 120 cruise calls in 2023, showcasing 33 destinations across the country.

In October last year, the country also won the Asia’s Best Cruise Destination 2023 at the World Cruise Awards. — Rosette Adel

vuukle comment

DOT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Business groups back total ban on POGOs

Business groups back total ban on POGOs

By Louella Desiderio | 11 hours ago
Business groups yesterday expressed support for a total ban on Philippine offshore gaming operators, which are being linked...
Headlines
fbtw
With Guo missing, SC seeks Senate comment on mayor's petition to avoid hearings

With Guo missing, SC seeks Senate comment on mayor's petition to avoid hearings

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
With Bamban Mayor Alice Guo’s whereabouts still unknown, the Supreme Court has asked Sen. Risa Hontiveros’...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, China set up presidential hotline on South China Sea

Philippines, China set up presidential hotline on South China Sea

By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
The Philippines and China have signed an agreement raising to the highest level the officials who may use an emergency hotline...
Headlines
fbtw
VP: &lsquo;Designated survivor&rsquo; neither a joke nor bomb threat

VP: ‘Designated survivor’ neither a joke nor bomb threat

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
After her remarks about skipping President Marcos’ State of the Nation Address were construed as a threat by some quarters,...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGCOR stands against online gaming ban

PAGCOR stands against online gaming ban

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) is against bills seeking a total ban of online gaming sites, PAGCOR chair Alejandro...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PhilHealth fund case going to SC; premiums cut sought

PhilHealth fund case going to SC; premiums cut sought

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
Advocates are expected to mount a legal challenge to the government’s move to transfer excess funds from the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. takes a break for SONA draft

Marcos Jr. takes a break for SONA draft

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Marcos took a break from public engagements yesterday to polish the draft of his third State of the Nation Add...
Headlines
fbtw
Security Council hits Castro on red-tagging allegations

Security Council hits Castro on red-tagging allegations

By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
The National Security Council hit back at ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro yesterday on the latter’s allegations...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA: LPA, southwest monsoon to bring rains

PAGASA: LPA, southwest monsoon to bring rains

By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
Two weather systems are currently bringing rain over parts of the country, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate ethics panel prepares for Binay, Cayetano mediation

Senate ethics panel prepares for Binay, Cayetano mediation

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
The Senate ethics committee has approved its rules to allow for conciliation talks between rivals Senators Nancy Binay and...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with